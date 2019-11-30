So Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux just spent Thanksgiving together

The pair announced their separation in 2018

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard the news that Jennifer Aniston has joined Instagram, gracing us with the Friends cast reunion picture we all needed in our lives.

In just five hours the actress became the fastest person to reach 1 million followers, knocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s @sussexroyal account off the top spot.

Casual.

Like most Americans, Jen spent this week celebrating Thanksgiving, having a whole host of famous friends over to her house for ‘Friendsgiving’ – Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman all made an appearance.

There’s clearly no hard feelings between Jen and her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, as he was also on the guest list, posting a snap of all the guests together on his Instagram Stories.

Jen and Justin were married in 2015, announcing their separation in February 2018, but have remained friends since.

We think it’s lovely that the pair still enjoy Thanksgiving together. Can we come next year?