The Middleton family has just announced some heartbreaking news

Coronavirus changed life as we know it, with the UK government issuing precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

It was the subject of weddings that made the most royal news, with Princess Beatrice forced to delay her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following the outbreak, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony.

And they weren’t alone, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother James Middleton forced to postpone his wedding to Alizee Thevenet, not once but twice.

While James and Alizee’s wedding was originally scheduled for July, and then rescheduled to later in the summer, the Middleton family had further heartbreak when the nuptials were put off again due to COVID-19.

This is something James opened up about in an Instagram post, uploading a series of photographs and videos of the couple on holiday in Italy.

‘It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me,’ he captioned the snaps. ‘What a year it’s been! Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.’

He continued: ‘We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the the sea, lots of 🍝&🍷 and now ready to face the world again – thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience.’

‘It’s very sad,’ a source close to the couple reportedly told the Daily Mail ahead of their first wedding cancellation. ‘But it’s just not practical to hold it in this crisis. Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able – and happy – to attend.’

It looks like 2021 is going to be a big year for weddings!