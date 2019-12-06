James Middleton opens up about asking for help with depression

Kate Middleton’s brother James has previously spoken about his experience with depression, explaining that he was inspired by his sister to talk publicly about his struggles.

Speaking to Tatler earlier this year that he initially found it difficult to open up, saying: ‘It’s what keeps you in bed, while anxiety makes you feel guilty for being there.

‘I thought: “What do I have to be depressed about?” I’ve been so lucky with my upbringing, I had all the things I wanted.

‘It’s not that I wanted more, but there was something that wasn’t always there… And the more I ignored it, the more it was taking over.’

And now the Boomf co-founder is urging people to seek help if they find themselves in a crisis.

Sharing a photo of his dog holding a book – The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy – on Instagram, James wrote: ‘”What’s the bravest thing you’ve ever said?” asked the boy. “Help,” said the horse.

‘Two years ago today I called my GP [general practitioner] and asked for help. It was the bravest thing I have ever done & without doubt the most rewarding.

‘The journey was long & difficult but that phone call was the start of a new beginning. Not everyone has a GP they can call but @giveusashoutinsta is a 24/7 crisis text line. It’s a place to go if you’re struggling to cope and you need immediate help.’

James has also spoken about how important his dogs are to him, writing in a Daily Mail op-ed: ‘I recognise, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery.

‘Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going.

‘As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.’

If you have been affected by any issues mentioned in this article, you can text SHOUT to 85258 for free 24/7 crisis support in the UK.