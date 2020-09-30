Donald Trump reportedly wanted Ivanka Trump to be his Vice President

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ivanka Trump is both the First Daughter and Special Assistant to the President, given a West Wing office, classified information clearance and a government-issued phone, something that caused the public to cry nepotism.

Since her appointment, the 38-year-old has only taken on more responsibility, attending state events in place of her father and even considered for the role of UN Ambassador last year.

As her father President Donald Trump prepares for the 2020 Presidential Election where he will be taken on by top favourites Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, it has been reported that there would be one person he would want as his running mate – Ivanka.

In fact, according to an upcoming book by a former campaign aide, she was his first pick to be his Vice President during his 2016 campaign.

In a section of Wicked Game, obtained by The Washington Post before its release, Deputy campaign chair Rick Gates recalls a discussion between top campaign aides for who Trump’s running mate should be.

Trump reportedly announced to the room: ‘I think it should be Ivanka. What about Ivanka as my VP? She’s bright, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, and the people would love her!’

This is not the first time Ivanka’s name has been linked to the job, with Vicky Ward’s book, Kushner Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption, even alleging that the First Daughter was aiming for the President role herself.

The book, based on over 200 interviews, calls Ivanka and her husband Jared ‘power-hungry’, with one source alleging that ‘the two of them see this as a networking opportunity’.

‘She thinks she’s going to be president of the United States,’ Trump’s former economic advisor, Gary Cohn admitted. ‘She thinks this is like the Kennedys, the Bushes, and now the Trumps.’

Wicked Game by Rick Gates is set to be published on October 13.