Harvey Weinstein ‘tests positive for coronavirus’ in prison

Earlier this month, Harvey Weinstein was convicted of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree during a landmark sexual assault trial and was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

Now, the former Hollywood producer has reportedly ‘tested positive’ for coronavirus in prison.

According to the president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Michael Powers, Weinstein is reportedly now in isolation for the safety of himself and the other inmates.

He is reportedly being held at Wende Correctional Facility, where two prisoners tested positive for the virus on Sunday according to an officer who spoke to Reuters news agency.

However, the news is yet to be confirmed by Weinstein’s spokesperson who told Metro.co.uk his team ‘had not heard anything like that yet.’

One of his lawyers told the BBC that the legal team had not been informed of any coronavirus diagnosis.

Imran Ansari said: ‘Given Mr Weinstein’s state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation.’

Weinstein recently spent time in hospital following heart problems and chest pains, with his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer telling The Wrap: ‘His blood pressure spiked to a dangerous level and given his angioplasty last week, they brought him to Bellevue to be watched and monitored. He did not have another angioplasty.’

Weinstein will be 90 when he leaves prison if he serves his full sentence.