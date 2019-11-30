Harry and Meghan’s wedding photographer just shared a rare insight into their big day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a previously unseen wedding photograph this week

This week saw the two year anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcing their engagement to the world. It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for the couple since then; they’ve got married and welcomed their first child, Archie. Time flies!

To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a collection of photographs on their Instagram page, including a never-before-seen picture of the couple on their wedding day.

Now, their wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski has shared more insight into the picture, sharing the same image to his own Instagram page. The royal wedding photographer revealed that he was given three minutes to take some informal photographs in the rose garden, resulting in the candid shot of Harry and Meghan laughing together.

He wrote: ‘2 years ago today, Kensington Palace called my phone, out of the blue, whilst i was sitting in a hospital waiting room, waiting for a family member to wake up after a 10 hour brain surgery, to ask if I would be interested in doing a project together [sic].

‘Two weeks later, i was shooting the official engagement portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The next year, I was shooting the official wedding portraits at Windsor castle [sic]. This is an outtake from the Rose garden where we were given 3 minutes to take some informal pictures of the happy couple after the wedding reception. Happy memories! X p.s. the family member is doing great!’

The royal couple were married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on the 19th of May last year before an evening reception at Frogmore House.

Here’s to more previously unseen pictures being shared over the years to come!