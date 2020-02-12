Germaine Greer claims Meghan Markle is ‘faking love’ for Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals last month, with the Duke of Sussex explaining that he made the decision to resign after ‘many months of talks after so many years of challenges’ and explaining that ‘there really was no other option’.

While the Sussexes have been enjoying the quiet life in Canada – reportedly spending their days doing yoga, cooking together and going on long walks with their dogs – the world is still watching Harry and Meghan very closely, waiting for their next move.

Many celebrities and high-profile individuals have commented on their split from the royal family, with Justin Trudeau saying that most Canadians are ‘very supportive’ of having the royals as residents, and Oprah telling journalists she thinks the couple have ‘1,000%’ made the right decision.

However, not everyone has been so supportive of the couple and now Germaine Greer has decided to share some controversial opinions about Harry and Meghan.

She told Australia’s 60 Minutes: ‘All I can think is she’d better be in love. If she’s been faking it all this time, oh boy, what misery.

‘How many orgasms will it take? How many fake groans will get her through this?’

Greer also went on to call their wedding – and their decision to invite celebrity guests – ‘terrible’, saying: ‘The marriage was terrible too, because it was full of showbiz personalities, as if Meghan lived in a completely artificial world.

‘The whole point about showbiz – it’s not real, and it won’t sustain you.’

She also said that she doesn’t believe they’ll be able to split their time between the UK and Canada or LA should they wish to move there, saying: ‘I don’t think they can move back to England now.

‘They’ve really burnt their bridges.’

It was reported that Harry and Meghan will return to the UK next month at the request of the Queen for the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in March.