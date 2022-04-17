BTS army, rejoice: A new album date has just dropped

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

BTS fans, it’s your lucky day. While the Korean boyband recently wowed the Grammys with their espionage-inspired performance of Butter, they’ve kept their next moves under wraps – up until now.

Big Hit Music, the label behind the band, posted a special video montage to Twitter today which has stirred a lot of attention online. The mysterious black and white video ended with the words ‘We are bulletproof,’ as well as the band’s logo. The real cliffhanger however was the revelation of a date: 10th June, 2022.

As fans speculated widely about what it could mean, the label quietly released another statement on a fan community website called WeVerse. BTS also linked out to the same website on their Instagram Stories, along a ‘We are bulletproof’ image, which revealed the band will be dropping a brand new album.

An English statement from Big Hit Music read, ‘This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022.’

It added more details would be released soon in a ‘separate notice’ and said, ‘We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album.’

BTS has been a strong fixture on the Korean music scene for years, but they were catapulted into international recognition more recently. Leading a movement nicknamed the ‘Korean Wave’ – a term for the increased popularity and love of Korean pop culture globally – they’ve made Korean music history with a number of high ranking singles on American charts and accolades such as Brit Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Grammy nominations.

At the recent Grammys, the group set social media alight with their high energy performance of their song Butter. Fans of both Driver’s License singer Olivia Rodrigo and BTS were in for a surprise, when BTS member V opened their performance with a flirty exchange with Rodrigo – leaning over to whisper into her ear as she gasped – before launching into the pop song’s bright vocals.