The Queen has given Boris Johnson access to Buckingham Palace for a very important reason

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, and as we look towards our tenth week in lockdown, strict guidelines are still in place.

One of the said guidelines involves exercise, with members of the public allowed out of their houses to practice fitness.

This is difficult however if you are a high profile name, with public figures now unable to exercise in the privacy of gyms.

Someone who knows this all too well is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who since recovering from a serious case of COVID-19 in April, has been exercising as part of his recovery.

After exercising in the open prompted a lot of run-ins with members of the public however, it appears that the Queen stepped in, offering the Prime Minister access to the grounds of Buckingham Palace to exercise privately.

According to reports, the Prime Minister was offered access to the large Buckingham Palace garden and outdoor tennis court ‘from time to time’ before the pandemic, but it is only now that he is making full use of it.

‘The Prime Minister has been exercising in the grounds of Buckingham Palace,’ a government source told The Telegraph. ‘It’s obviously important that the Prime Minister is able to take exercise.’

The Queen is currently isolating in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip.