How Archie hilariously interrupts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Zoom calls

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved overseas with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, after announcing that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The family of three recently settled in their brand new home in Santa Barbara, California, which reportedly boasts nine bathrooms, sixteen bedrooms, an outdoor guest house, an office and library, spa, gym, arcade, games room, movie room, outdoor pool and tennis court.

During a recent interview, Harry opened up about the impact of the coronavirus lockdown has had on his family, and revealed that he’s hoping to encourage his son to start playing rugby.

He said: ‘What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it’s impossible to find any.

‘But I’ve got a little bit of space outside which we’re fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some rugby league.’

But it seems that little Archie has taken up a slightly different hobby in recent months – and that’s interrupting his parents important Zoom meetings!

According to Omid Scobie, royal correspondent and co-author of the new biography, Finding Freedom, Archie has been making sure he isn’t left out during Harry and Meghan’s online appearances.

On his podcast, The Heir Pod, he spoke to fellow correspondent, Maggi Rulli, revealing: ‘I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with.

‘And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.’

Aww!