Angelina Jolie is releasing a new book on protest rights with Amnesty International

She wants to help empower the younger generation by educating them on their legal standpoint

Actress Angelina Jolie has announced today that she is to pen her first book.

The publication, which will be in collaboration with human rights charity Amnesty International, focuses on educating the younger generation on their exact rights when it comes to protesting injustice.

From free speech, to racial injustice, to environmental wrongdoing and rights, whatever the injustice, Know Your Rights (And Claim Them) aims to cover it and educate kids on the best ways, legally, they can tackle them. Jolie is aiming to empower people with the publication. How so? Well, with the knowledge of how best to protest for what they believe in, while still protecting themselves.

The book, which is being published by Anderson Press, is aimed at kids and teenagers up to the age of 18 years old. It’ll tackle fake news, countering misinformation and rights violation, too.

It’s said that Jolie, 45, decided to tackle the issue after seeing so many youths protesting for Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter earlier this year.

She’ll be helped by Geraldine Van Bueren, who alongside Jolie, is serving as a consultant. She worked on the 1989 UN convention ‘On The Rights Of The Child’.

Jolie shared: “Today we have youth engaged and ready to fight. But many struggle with misinformation from adults, a lack of awareness of their rights, and a lack of knowledge of how to use the specifics of their rights, applying them to the country and circumstances in which they live.”

“We need to give them the tools to strengthen their fight and empower them. Amnesty, Geraldine and I hope to get these books into the hands of young people, and for them to be a guide that they can carry with them and use.”

“Not just to inform them, but to activate them and serve as a source of reference where needed.”

Keen to get your hands on the book for yourself or your kids? Know Your Rights (And Claim Them) is set to be released in September 2021. Keep your eyes peeled.