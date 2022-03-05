Amy Schumer discusses possibility of son having Autism: ‘Most of my favourite people are on the spectrum’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amy Schumer has spoken candidly about autism, and the possibility her son may have ASD like her husband Chris Fischer.

The 40-year-old comedian’s partner was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) later in life, and the I Feel Pretty actor thinks it is likely her son Gene, two, may be on the spectrum also.

Speaking on Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea, Amy said: “I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism.

“Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult.

“But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I’m not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I’m not hoping either way.”

However, her child is too young to be diagnosed and will have to wait a few years if they were to carry out any tests to find out, although the outcome will not make a difference for Amy who wants her child to be “healthy and happy” and she will love her family unconditionally.

She continued: “He’s two and a half and I think they don’t diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest I think. You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn’t come until later and I can say honestly I don’t have a preference either way.

“You just want your kids to be healthy and happy.”

To conclude, Amy added: “Most of my favourite people are on the spectrum.”

In Amy’s Netflix show Growing, she discussed her 42-year-old partner’s autism diagnosis.

Following the 2019 documentary, Amy was questioned on she would “cope” if Gene was on the spectrum – and the question did not sit well with her.

At the time, she clapped back with the best response. Amy replied: “How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing.