Britney Spears suffered a panic attack before marrying Sam Asghari

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Britney Spears married her now husband Sam Asghari on Thursday in a Cinderella-style wedding.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at her Thousand Oaks home in California this week, despite reports the couple had previously wed in secret.

The 40-year-old singer has shared a brief insight into her wedding day on social media, in which she documented the highs and lows from the day.

The Toxic hitmaker turned to Donatella Versace to create her stunning wedding dress, and Charlotte Tilbury for her make-up on the day, while Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton were among the star-studded guest list.

However, Britney – who has sons Jayden and Sean with ex Kevin Federline – has admitted she suffered pre-wedding nerves prior to walking down the aisle.

In a heartfelt Instagram post Britney opened up about her feelings.

She captioned a string of photos from her fairytale wedding, which included a photo of her and her 28-year-old husband, as well as her with her famous friends: “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!

“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!! I had a panic attack and then got it together.”

The Crossroads actor recovered from her anxiety attack and continued to wed Sam.

In the post she went on to gush over her “dream” day, and thank her friends for attending, as well as the wedding planners for making her vision a reality.

She continued: “The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times!!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

Congratulations Britney!