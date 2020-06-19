Urban Decay announce their three new Global Citizens

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s time to meet the new 2020 class of ‘Pretty Different’

Since launching all the way back in 1996, Urban Decay has always proudly stood for being pretty different and cruelty-free.

It’s safe to say that the brand’s collection of iconic Naked Palettes, smudge proof 24/7 Eye Pencils and cult Setting Sprays are firm favourites among all make-up lovers.

The new ‘Global Citizens’

Today, Urban Decay has announced that pop star Normani, songwriter G.E.M and Riverdale actress Camila Mendes are the new, fearless spokeswomen for the brand’s ‘Pretty Different’ campaign, AKA the ‘Global Citizens’.

The campaign is shaking up typical beauty standards to embrace unapologetic individuality, and remind us all that make-up should always be fun and untamed.

‘Urban Decay was founded on the idea that being authentic and different is beautiful and we’re so excited to have Normani, G.E.M., and Camila Mendes join our Urban Decay family,’ said Wende Zomnir, founding brand partner.

‘I am thrilled to work with Urban Decay as they truly value my voice’ said Normani. ‘As a Urban Decay Global Citizen, I’m being given an additional platform to start real conversations. I want to amplify Black stories to help dismantle systemic racism. This includes everything from giving you resources and spotlighting Black-owned businesses and leaders on Urban Decay’s social channels, to sharing my perspective on beauty as a Contributing Editor to Urban Decay’s new digital magazine.’

‘When Urban Decay approached me earlier this year, I partnered with them out of admiration for their ethos and their reputation for celebrating individuality,’ said Camila Mendes. ‘Now more than ever, I feel strongly that we must always support and endorse brands that do the work to become effective allies of the Black Lives Matter movement. The fight for racial justice calls on every individual, every community, every business, and every industry to evaluate their role in systemic racism and take action against it. Urban Decay has pledged to employ more Black models, creatives, and photographers and has donated to Black Lives Matter and Black Visions Collective.’

The new palette

As well as this announcement, Urban Decay has also launched a new addition into the NAKED palette family. Read our review of the NAKED Ultraviolet Palette here.

It’s a bold nod to the brand’s signature purple hue in the form of 12 playful shadows that allow for endless creativity in the eye make-up department.

