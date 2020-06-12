Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s why you need it in your collection now…

Most of us have at least one Urban Decay Naked Palette in our beauty stash. It’s an icon for make-up mavens, whether you love Naked Heat for its sunset shades, or Naked Honey, which serves up golds and chocolate browns. And not forgetting Naked Cherry for all those pink eyeshadow lovers out there. It’s not surprising that the new Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette has left us giddy with excitement.

So what you can expect?

Since the beginning, purple has been Urban Decay’s signature colour so it only seems apt that the new launch heroes this shade in a wildly wearable way.

All 12 eyeshadows in the Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette are super pigmented with a mix of matte, metallic and holographic finishes.

Peachy base shades such as ‘Trippin’ and ‘Mind Slip’ are perfect for creating a flawless canvas.

Vivid neutrals, such as ‘Hacked’ and ‘Optimized’ can be swept into the crease for a dialled-down pop of lilac.

The metallic shades are creamy but still packed with shimmer to really bounce light off your lids. ‘Warning’, ‘Cyber Punk’ and ‘Euphoric’ are true cool-toned purples that you can pat across your lid for a hazy violet wash.

But for a full-blown purple smoky eye, look no further than the palette’s show-stopper shades: ‘Purple Dust’ and ‘V.R’. Their holographic finish can be buffed out to create the ultimate 90’s eye. Or use the same colours wet to create a graphic purple liner, if you still want a pop of colour but with a clean edge.

As ever, a fluffy double-ended eye shadow brush is on hand to help you blend, blend, blend.

So get ready to hit pan in record time as purple becomes your summer shadow staple.

Buy it now: Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette, £43