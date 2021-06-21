Rather surprisingly, as a beauty editor I am absolutely dreadful at styling my hair. I don’t really like the super smooth, poker straight look and I am too cack-handed to find my way around a curling tong.
But I recently discovered the Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver and within minutes I’m able to completely transform my hair. So much so that I often get compliments and demands from people asking how I did it.
And guess what? My wonder tool is in the Amazon Prime Day sales at 55% off, coming in at well under £20. You can’t go wrong.
- Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver –
was £39.99, now £17.99
- Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System,
was £424.99, now £179.99
- Cloud Nine The Wide Iron Hair Straightener –
was £149, now £104.30
- FOREO UFO mini 2 –
was £159, is £111.31
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer –
was £59.99, now £33.99
Think of this as a giant crimper. But don’t let that put you off. You aren’t going to look like a 90s teen. I promise. It gives your hair super relaxed beachy waves within minutes. At under £20 you really, honestly and truly, cannot go wrong. It’s so easy to use and I can do my entire head in under 10 minutes. It’s fool-proof.
I bought this after doing some extensive research into how the model and influencer, Emma Lou, manages to do her hair.
I found out she uses this tool and the rest, as they say, is history.
So if you want locks like mine and Emma’s, you know what to do. It’s one of the best Prime Day beauty deals I’d recommend.