Rather surprisingly, as a beauty editor I am absolutely dreadful at styling my hair. I don’t really like the super smooth, poker straight look and I am too cack-handed to find my way around a curling tong.

But I recently discovered the Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver and within minutes I’m able to completely transform my hair. So much so that I often get compliments and demands from people asking how I did it.

And guess what? My wonder tool is in the Amazon Prime Day sales at 55% off, coming in at well under £20. You can’t go wrong.

