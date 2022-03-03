Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Our bedtime routine just got a serious upgrade...

World Sleep Day is quickly approaching, falling this year on Friday the 18th of March, which is why we’ve made it our mission to try everything we can in order to get our full eight hours a night.

From the best pillow sprays, best weighted blankets and best mattresses, we’ve tried our fair share of products to improve our sleep. So you can imagine our excitement when we heard that The Body Shop has just released their own sleep range.

The dreamy collection includes seven products that are enriched with lavender and vetiver, a calming duo created especially to help you drift off at night.

The brand enlisted the help of scientists at the European Sleep Centre to create a new bedtime routine that will actually improve your sleep. From taking a hot bath with the Relaxing Hair and Body Wash, lathering yourself in the Sleep Balmy Body Cream, spritzing your sheets with the Calming Pillow Mist and applying the Essential Oil Blend to your pulse points, we guarantee you will be snoozing in no time.

We’ve popped our favourite products from the range below, including everything you need for the ultimate night routine. Enjoy…

The Body Shop Sleep range: