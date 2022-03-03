Our bedtime routine just got a serious upgrade...
World Sleep Day is quickly approaching, falling this year on Friday the 18th of March, which is why we’ve made it our mission to try everything we can in order to get our full eight hours a night.
From the best pillow sprays, best weighted blankets and best mattresses, we’ve tried our fair share of products to improve our sleep. So you can imagine our excitement when we heard that The Body Shop has just released their own sleep range.
The dreamy collection includes seven products that are enriched with lavender and vetiver, a calming duo created especially to help you drift off at night.
The brand enlisted the help of scientists at the European Sleep Centre to create a new bedtime routine that will actually improve your sleep. From taking a hot bath with the Relaxing Hair and Body Wash, lathering yourself in the Sleep Balmy Body Cream, spritzing your sheets with the Calming Pillow Mist and applying the Essential Oil Blend to your pulse points, we guarantee you will be snoozing in no time.
We’ve popped our favourite products from the range below, including everything you need for the ultimate night routine. Enjoy…
The Body Shop Sleep range:
Sleep Calming Pillow Mist, £18 | The Body Shop
This pillow spray has a floral, long-lasting scent that helps create a calm atmosphere before bedtime. It is made with 90% ingredients of natural origin, and is much more powerful than other sprays we have tried, which is why it’s our new favourite.
Sleep Relaxing Hair and Body Wash, £12 | The Body Shop
Wind down after a long day with this hair and body wash, that can be used in both the bath and shower. Not only will it leave you feeling squeaky clean, but you’ll be ready for bed in no time.
Sleep Balmy Body Cream, £25 | The Body Shop
This rich body cream is the perfect product to apply before getting into your pyjamas. It will leave your skin feeling super soft, without that sticky, greasy feeling.
Sleep Essential Oil Blend, £18 | The Body Shop
We love using essential oils before bed. Simply dab a few drops onto your pulse points to help you clear your mind and switch off.