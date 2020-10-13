Up to £200 off electric toothbrushes on Amazon Prime Day – go, go, go!

You don’t need to become best friends with a dentist to up your oral hygiene game. Instead, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new electric toothbrush.
Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the Braun Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush at only £54.99. That’s a whopping 75% discount! While the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is over £200 off. Yes, that’s right, a £200 saving.
They’re only available while stocks last, so grab them while you can.
Deal In Full:
Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush – was £219.99, now £54.99
This sleek black electric toothbrush has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to beam data about your brushing habits to your smartphone via the Oral B app (free on Android and iOS). 5 different brushing modes allow you to quickly move from a deep clean, pro clean and sensitive to gum care and whitening. While you are improving your brushing routine, the round head removes up to 100% more plaque and surface stains than a standard manual toothbrush. The brush even has a built-in pressure sensor to slow brush speed and warn you if you are brushing too aggressively. The kit comes complete with 3 Toothbrush Heads, a charger, a Premium Travel Case and 2 Pin UK Plug. And at an amazing £165 off, what are you waiting for?
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2019 Edition, Pink – was £299, now £89.99
At 70% off you couldn’t make a better decision for a whiter, brighter smile. Unlike oscillating toothbrushes, the Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to pulse water between teeth. Plus its brush strokes break up 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and sweep it away for an exceptional cleaning. You can also expect better gum health in just two weeks. Choose from five modes: Clean, white, sensitive, gum care and deep clean.
Basically, the only thing these toothbrushes don’t do is make you a cup of coffee in the morning. So add them to basket fast…