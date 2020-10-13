Up to £200 off electric toothbrushes on Amazon Prime Day – go, go, go!

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You don’t need to become best friends with a dentist to up your oral hygiene game. Instead, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new electric toothbrush.

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the Braun Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush at only £54.99. That’s a whopping 75% discount! While the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is over £200 off. Yes, that’s right, a £200 saving.

They’re only available while stocks last, so grab them while you can.

Sign up now: Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

Deal In Full:

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush – was £219.99, now £54.99



This sleek black electric toothbrush has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to beam data about your brushing habits to your smartphone via the Oral B app (free on Android and iOS). 5 different brushing modes allow you to quickly move from a deep clean, pro clean and sensitive to gum care and whitening. While you are improving your brushing routine, the round head removes up to 100% more plaque and surface stains than a standard manual toothbrush. The brush even has a built-in pressure sensor to slow brush speed and warn you if you are brushing too aggressively. The kit comes complete with 3 Toothbrush Heads, a charger, a Premium Travel Case and 2 Pin UK Plug. And at an amazing £165 off, what are you waiting for?

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2019 Edition, Pink – was £299, now £89.99

At 70% off you couldn’t make a better decision for a whiter, brighter smile. Unlike oscillating toothbrushes, the Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to pulse water between teeth. Plus its brush strokes break up 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and sweep it away for an exceptional cleaning. You can also expect better gum health in just two weeks. Choose from five modes: Clean, white, sensitive, gum care and deep clean.

Basically, the only thing these toothbrushes don’t do is make you a cup of coffee in the morning. So add them to basket fast…