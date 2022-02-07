Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Anyone else feel like they are forever searching for the best foundation? Whether it’s not enough coverage (or perhaps a little too much), not the right finish or simply the wrong formula for your skin type, it can almost feel impossible to know what to use these days.

However, our search for the perfect base might have just come to an end. How, you may ask? It’s all thanks to the MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation. Don’t just take our word for it, as according to last year’s studies, one bottle of this foundation sold every 60 seconds in the UK. How impressive is that?

The long-lasting foundation offers 24 hours of medium-to-full coverage, with a luminous finish. Don’t worry if you have oily skin either, as the formula contains an innovative oil-control component, to reduce the appearance of sweat and excess shine.

Thanks to it’s buildable coverage, this foundation gives you full control over your desired look, meaning you can easily switch it up from a natural, dewy finish to a poreless base in no time. The best news? The foundation comes in 67 different shades to suit every skin tone. If you really want a perfect base, why not pair it with the MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Liquid Concealer?

The lightweight formula is super buildable, with a matte finish on the skin. It blurs the appearance of blemishes without feeling cakey, and the sponge-tip applicator allows you to have full control while using the product.

