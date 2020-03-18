These companies are using their beauty factories to produce free hand sanitiser

Here's to a bit of positive news

The world feels like a bit of a scary place to be at the moment, with events like the Met Gala being cancelled left right and centre and Just Eat offering ‘contactless delivery’ amid coronavirus concerns.

Thats’ why we’re taking a moment to focus on some of the positive news that’s come out of the woodwork; LVMH – owner of brands like Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and more – has just made a pretty big pledge to support to the current coronavirus crisis.

In light of the increased demand for hand sanitiser, all of the comapny’s facilities in France (where Guerlain, Givenchy and Dior fragrances are produced) are now producing ‘hydroalcoholic gel’, in a bid to support the country’s hospitals.

What’s more, the company has confirmed that these will be ‘delivered free of charge to the health authorities,’ in a statement on Sunday. ‘LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.’

Meanwhile in the UK, hair brand Watermans has changed its manufacturing regime and has also produced a 70% alcohol hand sanitiser, CLEANME.

The brand will be donating the 250ml bottles to charities and communities in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here’s to all of us doing our bit to help others in these slightly freaky times.