The rumours are true, Maura Higgins has launched her own make-up line!

Partnering up with Inglot Cosmetics, who have previously collaborated with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, the Love Island star has released her own 34-product collection.

‘When Inglot approached me to collaborate with them, I didn’t even have to think about it! I literally can’t believe this is happening!’ the 29-year-old said. ‘I’ve worn Inglot for years and now there’s over 30 products with my name on them – it’s a dream come true.

‘I’ve handpicked some of my favourite Inglot products for this collection – some of the classics that I’ve used over the years, which I absolutely love still to this day. I’ve also created some amazing new products with Inglot – they are incredible, and I know you’re all going to love them!’

The line is very much Maura’s signature look with a lot of glamourous, neutral shades going on. Take a sneak peek at the products below…

The lipsticks come in five wearable, nude shades: Dream Queen (pictured), Let’s Rebel, Bad Assy, Dancefloor and Tempt Me. There are also fiveNaughty Nude lip liners, £8 each (Trouble, Glory, Revolution, Heat and Sassy), and eight Naughty Nudes lip glosses, priced at £12.50 (Peachy Keen, Dusk ‘Til Dawn, Devil in You, Daydreamer, Runway, Sugar & Spice, Brown Sugar and Gold Glory).

If there’s one thing Maura’s beauty look is known for, it’s that radiant glow. These trios of contour, blush and highlight are available in Light, Medium and Dark.

Who doesn’t love a sparkling eye from timet to time? As well as this bronze loose pigment, Sparkling Dust is also available in a gorgeous bright, glittering gold shade, City Lights.

A great make-up look is completed with a great mascara, and All The Drama promises to curl, thicken and lengthen your lashes with an intense black formula. You can also scoop up the intense black All The Drama kohl pencil for £7.

Available in three shades, Blonde, Medium Brown and Dark Brown, Bad Ass Brow fills and smooths your arches to help you recreate Maura’s signature brows.

A gorgeous palette of pinks, plums and browns, this looks like the winning ticket for a rich smokey eye. There’s also the Fire It Up palette, a mix warm and earthy nudes.

A sharp, black winged liner is a classic beauty look, and Maura clearly agrees. Combine this jet black liner with Inglot’s mixing medium All The Drama Duraline for longevity.

Maura x Inglot is available now online at Inglot, Boots, The Fragrance Shop and Missguided.

