Jo Malone London’s latest fragrance collection is here and it looks magical

When it comes to the best perfume, Jo Malone London is without question one of the best recognised brands in the country. There are so many iconic scents (Pomegranate Noir! Lime Basil and Mandarin! Peony and Blush Suede!) and I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t be thrilled to receive one of their famous scented candles as a gift.

So naturally, when the brand launches something new we sit up in our seats a little – and this summer is no exception, guys.

Firstly there’s a new, limited edition line – the Blossoms Collection – a mix of new fragrances and existing iconic scents in special edition packaging. To quote the brand themselves: ‘the collection explores a contrast between mouth-watering citrus fruits and serene floating blooms, alive in a secret garden.’ Sounds divine, no?

Alongside sweet Osmanthus Blossom and Silk Blossom, two new fragrances are available as Colognes, fresh Waterlily and citrus Yuja (all £52 for 30ml, £104 for 100ml).

The brand’s iconic Orange Blossom Home Candle and Diffuser have also been given a Blossoms Collection makeover, complete with a new format for Jo Malone London in the form of a Nectarine Blossom and Honey Cologne Pen. So much going on!

The Blossoms Collection is available now at jomalone.co.uk.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there folks – the brand has also launched *layered candles* for the first time, and we’re truly obsessed. Combining two iconic frarances, they’re available online now in Pomegranate Noir & Peony and Blush Suede, and English Pear and Freesia & Lime Basil and Mandarin.

At 600g, they’re larger than your standard candle and combine two fragrances, so they will set you back £150 each. But hey, it’s never too early to start compiling your Christmas wish list…

We’re sold.

