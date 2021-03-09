Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Garnier, the purse-friendly skin and haircare brand, has been certified by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme. It covers every single one of their products, worldwide.

You might have spotted the little rabbit emblem on the side of some of your beauty products, but it is not easily come by. Rigorous forensic investigation is conducted to ensure that every product, ingredient, factory etc, is completely cruelty-free.

Garnier is one of the biggest brands that has ever been certified and it is also the first brand owned by L’Oréal to be given the logo. This is just another huge step for the mass-market brand, who earlier this year announced their Green Beauty initiative – a complete end-to-end approach to sustainability. They are doing all they can to be as sustainable as possible and in doing so they are democratising what was initially a very privileged choice.

Adrien Koskas, Garnier’s Global Brand President had this to say, ‘Today, Garnier takes another Green step towards becoming a fully committed, truly sustainable, transparent brand that delivers Green Beauty for all of us.’

