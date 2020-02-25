I wore a crystal healing necklace for a week and this is what happened

I’m probably the least likely person to believe in crystal healing. Let alone a crystal healing necklace. Which explains why I whispered it to my editor when I pitched this story.

I’m no stranger to therapy per se. I’ve done the ‘lie-on-a-couch-and-wear-your-heart-on-your-sleeve’ kind when I was 22 and my parents unexpectedly divorced. I cried a lot. It worked.

So the idea of wearing crystals on my body to cleanse my energy and manifest the things I want seems a little, well, ‘out there’.

Rewind five years and crystal healing was still considered something fringe, practiced by Californian hippies or Gwynnie and her Goop brigade. Now crystal healing has gone mainstream and you see evidence of it everywhere.

I sit next to a colleague with a shard of rose quartz on her desk to ward off negativity. Another carries a piece of amethyst in her coat pocket to thumb during her commute.

On top of that, one of the coolest jewellers in London, Roxanne First, has combined forces with Emma Lucy Knowles, a healer who practices with crystals.

Together they have created The Power of Three. Or a crystal healing necklace, which the pair describe as ‘a piece of jewellery that takes care of you as you wear it.’

Choosing my crystals

It helps that this crystal healing necklace looks beautiful, with three glistening stones strung on a gold chain. I’m told it symbolises the connection between mind, body and spirit.

There are five sets to choose from to create good vibes: The Hero’s Shield (amazonite, pink opal and citrine); The Power House (hermatite, lapis, smoky quartz); The Super Attractor (citrine, orange moonstone, fire cornelian) and The Lovers Wish (rose quartz, green glass agate, amethyst).

Knowles carefully selects The Radiator Maker (labradorite, amethyst, orange moonstone) for me after talking me through the energies she senses in me. ‘Amethyst is good for balancing emotions and labradorite will raise your self-esteem. Moonstone has a calming protective energy that allows you to draw into your life what you need,’ she says.

Ironically, The Radiator Maker was the necklace my eyes immediately locked on when I entered the room.

‘Maybe you just liked the colour and shape of the crystals; the way they sparkle or the way they feel but you don’t really know why. However they call to you, it’s all good. That’s your intuition talking,’ Knowles reassures me.

Why wear a crystal healing necklace?

After a very difficult 2019, when both of my parents were diagnosed with cancer (my mum is responding brilliantly to treatment; my father sadly passed away before Christmas), I’d started to shrink into myself.

I was a beauty editor by day, carer by night. It was about flying under the radar and getting through each day.

This time it wasn’t a shrink’s couch that I needed. It was something that would move my life’s gear stick out of neutral so I could connect with myself (and other people) again.

Could a crystal healing necklace really do that?

‘The whole world is made of energy,’ says Knowles. ‘Every person and every object is vibrating at different frequencies. When we are happy, we emit high vibes; when we are down or burnt out we emit low vibes. Your body generates electricity, which interacts with the crystal. Different crystals do different things so we can use them to change our energy and align ourselves with the vibe we desire.’

The Crystal Prep

Key to the Power of Three is the intention-setting ritual.

I dutifully light a candle, close my eyes and ask myself ‘what is the intention of my crystals?’ I then thread my crystals onto the chain, repeating the mantra that comes in the jewellery box: ‘I awaken, I align, I allow myself to truly shine’.

I don’t know what I was expecting when I secured the clasp. There was no clap of thunder. My boss didn’t suddenly offer me a pay raise. My cat threw up. But that didn’t have anything to do with spiritual purging. Just a dodgy fur ball.

What happened over the next few days is difficult to describe. I suddenly began to notice a shift in my thoughts.

In traditional therapy, you are encouraged to snap a rubber band on your wrist every time you find yourself drifting into negative thinking. In much the same way, I would roll the crystals along the chain every time I felt anxious or wanted to silence the voice in my head that says, ‘you’re not good enough’.

I intuitively repeated my mantra. At times the crystals felt hot. Then they would cool down and I felt calmer and stronger.

‘You can use your crystals as worry beads or a lucky talisman,’ says Knowles. ‘Most importantly, every time you touch them, you’re tapping into their energy and bringing it in.’

Did It Work?

Even my cynical mind has begun to be more open to the idea that there is a hazy area between science and Eastern spirituality.

Take quartz, for example. It is piezoelectric, meaning it conducts electricity, which is why it’s used in watches. So it has a proven physical power. ‘When we connect with it emotionally, quartz steers us towards clarity,’ says Knowles.

I know that crystals can’t create a force field around you. Bad things will still happen. And, yes, this may all be a placebo effect. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that my crystal healing necklace makes me feel good. Like EVERY DAY.

Not to undermine a good G&T or anything, but a crystal healing necklace is a healthier and less dramatic way to feel happier. To the nay-sayers out there, that’s surely worth embracing, right?