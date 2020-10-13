Save over £17 on RapidBrow eyebrow enhancing serum this Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is not a drill, it’s Amazon Prime Day 2020, one of the best times of the year to grab yourself some MASSIVE discounts on tech gadgets, fashion, jewellery, watches, electrical appliances and, oh yes, beauty products.

Worried about thinning brows? Well, for an amazing 46% off RapidBrow, the number one eyebrow enhancing serum, is a cult buy that MUST be yours. This little wonder wand is formulated with Hexatein 2 Complex, clinically proven to help improve the appearance of eyebrow density. If you apply twice a day you may see results in less than two months, and notice brows looking strengthened, nourished and conditioned. It’s even got our beauty editor’s seal of approval.



It’s easy to tame your brows, encourage density and ensure they’re nourished at night with this great buy. RapidBrow is an innovative eyebrow enhancing serum that conditions, restores and repairs the appearance of brows in just 8 weeks according to its makers. RapidBrow is formulated with Hexatein 2 Complex, a perfectly balanced mix of potent polypeptides, highly effective Keratin, Biotin and Panthenol, and revolutionary Apple Fruit Cell Extract, that helps revitalise, invigorate and condition brows. We’re having some of that, thanks very much.

