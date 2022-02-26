Amanda Seyfried’s hilarious rejection to playing Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Oscar nominee wasn't excited about the role at first...

Amanda Seyfried almost turned down the chance to play Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout – but luckily for us, she quickly changed her mind.

The Mamma Mia star has revealed that she initially rejected the lead part in the upcoming Hulu miniseries, over fears that the high-pressure gig would conflict with her busy personal life. It didn’t help that, at the time of the offer, Amanda was suffering from a ‘tough case’ of coronavirus – and hadn’t motivation to do anything at all, really.

“I had COVID. I was isolating in the basement of a gross townhouse in Savannah, Georgia, because my husband was working on a movie there,” she recalled in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “And now an L.A. shoot? Pass!”

After some much-needed rest, however, she decided to bite the bullet and go for it.

“It’s really going to be difficult,” the mother-of-two remembers telling herself. “It’s a huge challenge. But I can’t believe that I get a challenge like this.”

The highly-anticipated drama initially hired Kate McKinnon to play the disgraced Theranos founder, but the SNL actress ‘dropped out’ (geddit?) three months before filming commenced in May 2021. It was during this rush to fill the role when Amanda, who received her first Oscar nomination last year, was selected as her replacement.

Despite feeling excited to join the seven-episode series, the 36-year-old struggled to embody her on-screen character. She “watched and listened” to the endless media coverage on Elizabeth’s rise and downfall as a blood-testing entrepreneur, but remained completely unable to get to know her.

“It’s crazy that she can still be such an enigma with all the information surrounding her,” she said. Amanda also realized that she wasn’t able to imitate Elizabeth’s infamously deep voice – a trait that has long been associated with the former businesswoman’s public persona.