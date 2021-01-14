Alexandria Ocasio Cortez thought she ‘was going to die’ during the Capitol Hill riot

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Washington caught the attention of the world earlier this month as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt Congress affirming Joe Biden’s election victory.

Donald Trump – who lost both the electoral college and popular vote – insisted that the election was rigged and that he was robbed of victory, encouraging his supporters to fight Biden’s win.

As a result, a large mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building to disrupt both houses affirming Joe Biden’s election – the first time the US Capitol has been stormed since 1814.

The rioters were eventually removed hours later, at least 52 people were arrested and Congress affirmed Joe Biden’s victory as the next President of the United States.

Since the attack on Capitol Hill, various politicians present have come forward to speak out about what happened.

This week, it was New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who spoke out in an Instagram Live, recalling that she thought she ‘was going to die’.

‘I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive,’ AOC explained. ‘Wednesday was an extremely traumatizing event. And it was not an exaggeration to say that many members of the House were nearly assassinated.’

Later in the Instagram live, she continued: ‘I myself did not even feel safe going to that extraction point because there were QAnons and white supremacist sympathizers and, frankly, white supremacist members of Congress in that extraction point who I know and who I had felt would disclose my location.’

