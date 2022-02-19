Adriana Lima is pregnant with her third child

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Adriana Lima has confirmed she is expecting her third child with partner Andre Lemmers III.

The 40-year-old supermodel announced the exciting news she is expanding her family in her first ever TikTok video.

In the video Adriana shared snippets of occasions her boyfriend has scared her, from jumping out at her, or spooking her when she is brushing her teeth.

The Victoria’s Secret angel decided to reciprocate this, and planned her own “payback”.

Writing in the video, she shared: “Andre likes to scare me… but today is payback.”

Videos you may like:

Adriana’s surprise was revealing to Andre they are expecting their first baby together while he was asleep.

In the special moment Adriana pans to the pregnancy test, which states it is positive, and hands over to a surprised Andre who swiftly shuffles up in bed.

The couple beamed with joy at the end, while Adriana looked flawless with no make-up and wrapped in a dressing gown.

Adriana captioned the post with a string of hashtags: “#firstiktok #baby #surprise.”

The style icon has two daughters, Valentina, and Sienna. with her ex-husband Marko Jaric, and is expanding her brood with boyfriend Andre.

In the TikTok video Adriana also shared the baby scan, and TikTok users can hear her child’s heartbeat, which definitely pulled on our heartstrings.

To conclude the brief clip Adriana revealed her due date, and confirmed her bundle of joy will be due in autumn 2022, but she has yet to reveal the gender of her baby.

If this was Adriana’s TikTok debut, we are hoping for even more good news on the social media platform.

The couple went official with their relationship at the Venice Film Festival in September last year.