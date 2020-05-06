‘Unrecognisable’ Adele thanks healthcare workers in birthday message

Adele marks her 32nd birthday by posting a brand-new body transformation photo







And now, some good news. Adele has returned to Instagram to mark her 32nd birthday, and she looks happier than ever.

In a rare Instagram snap – she last posted in December and we’ve been refreshing her account page ever since – the singer showed off her incredible body transformation, and thanked essential workers for fighting coronavirus so selflessly.

‘Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,’ she wrote on Tuesday, May 5.

‘I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x’.

The birthday post, which showed Adele beaming in her garden behind a giant floral wreath, began trending worldwide after the singer’s followers began remarking on her weight loss.

‘Unrecognisable’ one commented. ‘Quarantine done well’, wrote another. One user added, ‘body transformation goals’.

And never one to miss an opportunity to comment on social media, Chrissy Teigen wrote, ‘I mean are you kidding me.’

Adele, who split from her husband Simon Konecki last April and filed for divorce in September, has lost seven stone reportedly partly due to the Sirtfood Diet, which involves a regime of plant products like turmeric, kale, buckwheat and green tea.

Adele and Simon first began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, the following year in 2012. The pair then married four years later, wedding in secret.

Last year, Adele’s birthday message read: ‘I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay.’

The picture also has a laptop in shot, sparking speculation Adele will return with her first new album for five years later this year. Well, her three studio albums have been named after the ages she was when she wrote them – 19, 21 and 25, and in February, video emerged of her performing at a friend’s wedding and telling guests: ‘Expect my album in September.’

2020 could still be saved.