Meghan Markle's latest look caused the J Crew website to crash
The Duchess wore the chicest cardigan to the Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex is known for her effortless and timeless wardrobe, and the latest look she wore to the Invictus Games was no exception.
So much so that it caused the J Crew website to crash for a few hours, after Meghan wore a cream and black cardigan blazer style to attend an Invictus Games event in Germany. By the time customers were able to get onto the site again, the particular style she wore, the Giselle, was sold out in that colourway, though you can still shop it below in a different colour.
She teamed it with shorts by California brand STAUD, which just showed at New York Fashion Week, and some Chanel ballet flats which she's worn several times before.
Sadly the ivory and black colourway Meghan wore to the Invictus Games just proved too popular. However it's still available in several colours, including this timeless beige one.
The Duchess of Sussex has also been putting the spotlight on sustainable dressing this week. For the Friends @ Home Event, she took to the stage in a a black Banana Republic dress (sadly sold out already), which she accessorised with a pair of lab-grown diamond earrings by ethical London-based label Kimaï.
Meghan has worn its designs before, and this time she opted for the semi-hoops, featuring 10 lab grown diamonds in a recycled gold setting.
The Duchess completed her look with a black leather Bottega Veneta belt, which she reportedly bought second-hand, as well as Aquazzura pumps that have now become part of her siganture.
While these designer items don't come cheap, Meghan proves that quiet luxury is timeless, and that she will wear these time and time again, making them the perfect investment.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
