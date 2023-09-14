Meghan Markle's latest look caused the J Crew website to crash

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her effortless and timeless wardrobe, and the latest look she wore to the Invictus Games was no exception.

So much so that it caused the J Crew website to crash for a few hours, after Meghan wore a cream and black cardigan blazer style to attend an Invictus Games event in Germany. By the time customers were able to get onto the site again, the particular style she wore, the Giselle, was sold out in that colourway, though you can still shop it below in a different colour.

She teamed it with shorts by California brand STAUD, which just showed at New York Fashion Week, and some Chanel ballet flats which she's worn several times before.

Giselle V-neck sweater-blazer £177 at J.Crew Sadly the ivory and black colourway Meghan wore to the Invictus Games just proved too popular. However it's still available in several colours, including this timeless beige one.

The Duchess of Sussex has also been putting the spotlight on sustainable dressing this week. For the Friends @ Home Event, she took to the stage in a a black Banana Republic dress (sadly sold out already), which she accessorised with a pair of lab-grown diamond earrings by ethical London-based label Kimaï.

Meghan has worn its designs before, and this time she opted for the semi-hoops, featuring 10 lab grown diamonds in a recycled gold setting.

The Duchess completed her look with a black leather Bottega Veneta belt, which she reportedly bought second-hand, as well as Aquazzura pumps that have now become part of her siganture.

While these designer items don't come cheap, Meghan proves that quiet luxury is timeless, and that she will wear these time and time again, making them the perfect investment.