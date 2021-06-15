The Weekly Edit: Utility Jackets

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Few staples are more timeless than a classic utility jacket. Ideal for toughening up floaty dresses and giving an edge to your go-to Breton and jeans.

With that covetable throw-on-and-go a great make its cost-per-wear pennies a great utility jacket will be something you’ll reach for all year round. Look for boxy silhouettes, and size up for an oversized fit to tap into the seasons utilitarian mood. Embrace laid-back chic with timeless colour options like khaki, navy and military green.

This week, our Marie Clair Edit ambassador Hannah shares three ways to style a khaki utility jacket. Pairing hers with everything from jeans and vest top to a playful midi dress and vibrant workout wear.

Part of Monikh Dale’s Amazon Fashion edit, Monikh also shared her love of utility jackets with us:

‘The utility jacket from my Amazon Fashion edit is the ultimate wardrobe must have. Available in rich earthy tones, this light jacket will keep you warm on those summer nights year after year. Even in those cooler Spring and Autumn months, style the jacket with jeans and jumpers for that chic layered looked. This kind of style never really goes out of fashion either. I have a picture of my mum from the 90’s in a full on ’safari’ look, which I would die to have in my wardrobe today! The safari look is always current, and with it’s chic simplicity, it allows you to style it your way, day to night, year after year.’



Hannah Cooper’s 3 ways to wear utility jackets