Manolo Blahnik's The Craft experience is unmissable

The VR and fashion worlds have collided in a new immersive experience that will blow your mind. Manolo Blahnik is giving us an extensive virtual look into the craftsmanship that goes into making the iconic shoes.

The new digital 'room', called The Craft, is an extension of the award-winning virtual experience debuted in 2021 to celebrate the house's 50th anniversary, which gave us unprecedented access to its archives.

It will focus on the eight key areas of shoemaking: the design, construction, typologies, techniques, accessories, materials, the making and men's.

Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, says: "I am delighted to showcase the craft room in our virtual archives, a place to celebrate over 50 decades of my uncle's illustrious career. The development of this digital space has been a passion of mine for many years. To finally bring it to life in 2021 was a dream come true and now to be adding a further room this year, highlighting a key pillar of our business is another milestone I'm incredibly proud of. We hope to educate you on our wonderful and skilled craft of shoemaking and show you first hand how our dedicated artisans bring Manolo's iconic collections to life. Craftsmanship really is and always will be at the heart of everything we do."

(Image credit: Manolo Blahnik)

The virtual space will include everything hundreds of pieces of behind-the-scenes content, from sketches to editorials and making-of videos, in short every single that goes into the making of these iconic shoes. Visitors will be greeted by a replica of Blahnik's desk, which will give them access to the other rooms within the Manolo world.

On top of the virtual launch, you can also experience the archives in an unprecedented physical pop-up using VR technology.

The Craft is also a multisensory virtual and physical Manolo Blahnik exhibition, available at xydrobe Mayfair, a new luxury VR destination. A limited number of complimentary tickets will be available for registered guests, giving them 45-minute to immerse themselves in the store.