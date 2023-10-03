Everything you need to know about the Louis Vuitton SS24 show

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring/summer 2024 collection for Louis Vuitton was a wonderful adventure. Here's everything you need to know about.

The venue was unexpected

After several seasons of showing collections at Parisian landmarks such as the Louvre museum, Louis Vuitton moved its show to the Champs-Élysées this season, and for good reason. Although the 19th Century Art Nouveau building is in the process of being revamped, it will soon be the location of a landmark Louis Vuitton project. Watch this space...

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Sustainability was at the heart of the show

Working with production designer James Chinlund for the third time, Nicolas Ghesquière focused on recycled and re-usable elements. The set mimicked the inside of a hot air balloon thanks to Low Density Polyethylene, which is 100% recycled and 100% recyclable.

Now the show is over, it will be retrieved by Spanish production agency Penique to create art to be displayed in Louis Vuitton stores. A chandelier designed for the show will also be repurposed in store displays.

The collection was adventurous

In an echo of the hot air balloon set as well as a nod to the house's origins (Louis Vuitton was the original purveyor of luxury luggage), the spring/summer 24 collection felt travel-inspired and adventurous. There were aviator jackets and hats, billowy shirts and camera bags, corset tops and full skirts and low slung belts in a nod to travellers across the ages. Elements from different decades from the 18th century to the 00s made for a cohesive and exciting collection.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The accessories were playful

The devil was in the detail when it came to the accessories. They're easy to overlook, but not so for Nicolas Ghesquière. In a nod to the house's heritage, accessories were heavily travel-inspired, from the camera bags to the mini vanity cases and scarf bags. There were playful aspects too - I loved the Rubik's Cube bags and the two-tone, twisty shoes, as well as the 80s shades and 00s-inspired low slung belts.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton) (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Celebrities came from across the globe

Everyone was at the Louis Vuitton SS24 show, including Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Alicia Vikander, Léa Seydoux, Gemma Chan, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King and Saoirse Ronan amongst many, many other big names.