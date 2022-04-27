Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As part of our Passion Pioneers campaign with GoDaddy, best-selling author and career expert Linzi Boyd shares her secrets on honing brand YOU and kick-starting your career...

Building a personal brand is a challenge, and with so many social media sites and networking platforms out there, it can seem impossible to keep on top of it all. But if you want to remain resilient in an uncertain market, it’s the only way.

Introducing Linzi Boyd: best-selling author of Brand Famous: How to Get Everyone Talking About Your Business and founder of BOB School, a company that runs business and branding workshops across the world.

Linzi has built her career on helping people take their businesses from ideas to execution and create great personal brands that stand the test of time.

As part of the special, we sat down with Linzi to hear her golden rules for creating a successful personal brand. Here is her advice…

5 key steps to building your own personal brand

1. Google yourself

Go in with the mindset “I am already a brand” and Google yourself to see how you’re showing up online. People will make an opinion of you within three seconds and they will lose interest if they can’t find you, so if you’re showing up as a murderer, or not at all, you need to audit your profile. Make your brand on the internet the one that you want it to be.

2. Build your google fame

Build your personal brand to attract the market, rather than being forced to sell yourself to the market. The better your profile on social media, the bigger your Google fame, and the greater value for you in your market.

3. Have a website

Whether you’re launching a brand or working a corporate job, build a website – even if it’s just a one-page WordPress site. You need a “house” for all of your work and information to sit in, increasing your Google fame, adding value to your brand and pulling the market. Through GoDaddy, you can buy a domain name, build a website and access easy to use marketing tools.

4. Speak it, Look it, Share it, Be it and Live it

Speak it: You are your brand, so always remember, whether you’re speaking on stage or out in the marketplace, be an ambassador for brand YOU.

You are your brand, so always remember, whether you’re speaking on stage or out in the marketplace, be an ambassador for brand YOU. Look it: Every time you walk into a room, people are analysing you before you’ve opened your mouth, so make sure you understand what the “look” of your brand is as well as what’s coming out of your mouth, “looking it” is just as important as “speaking it”.

Every time you walk into a room, people are analysing you before you’ve opened your mouth, so make sure you understand what the “look” of your brand is as well as what’s coming out of your mouth, “looking it” is just as important as “speaking it”. Share it: It’s so easy to build your own network, and it’s so important as it can go with you to any job or business. The bigger the network, the bigger the database that you’ve got, giving you a following which is very important. If you write a book and you want to get it to number one quickly, you only have to push it out to your network, and if they’ve got a big following, they can potentially sell it for you.

It’s so easy to build your own network, and it’s so important as it can go with you to any job or business. The bigger the network, the bigger the database that you’ve got, giving you a following which is very important. If you write a book and you want to get it to number one quickly, you only have to push it out to your network, and if they’ve got a big following, they can potentially sell it for you. Be it: Be the expert, think about what do you want to be an expert in, and then pursue it.

Be the expert, think about what do you want to be an expert in, and then pursue it. Live it: You’re a brand everywhere, both online and offline, so remember to live like your brand. If you end up doing something that doesn’t fit with your brand, you could be photographed, it could get put on social media, and before you know it that can end up being your personal brand.

5. Find your personal DNA

The market is so crowded, how are you going to make yourself stand out? Create a personal DNA of what you want to be known for and have it running through everything you do.

