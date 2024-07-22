We’ve rounded up the best EE tech to enhance your ability to work from home this summer…

The summer months are officially upon us, and with UK offices adopting a more hybrid way of working amid the soaring temperatures, more and more of us will be working from home.

However, with schools breaking up across the country, so too will our children. And with heatwaves, social temptations and parental duties, working from home over the summer can present a host of distractions.

As always, having a good home office set-up is key - allowing you a place of solace to thrive in your 9 to 5. But, with new factors to contend with, from WiFi sharing to soaring temperatures, it’s important to tailor your home office for the summer months.

This is where EE comes in, providing fail-safe tech to help you achieve the ideal WFH situation. And in turn, allowing you to enjoy a better work-life balance and feel like your best and most productive self.

From desk set-ups to WiFi enhancements, here’s how to tailor your home office for your summer needs…

(Image credit: Future)

Create a healthy environment

It’s important to make sure that your workspace is a healthy environment for you - enhancing mood, focus and productivity. This can be done through EE’s Smart lighting selection, allowing you to personalise your space to your working needs. Not to mention, improve your circadian rhythm during the working day - all allowing you to be your best and most productive self. Temperature is another key factor, with a proven correlation between workplace climate and performance. And with heat waves forecast for this summer, remote workers are increasingly investing in smart thermometers to maintain an optimal office temperature, improving concentration and motivation.

Perfect your desk set-up

Making sure you have the right tech in your home office is essential, equipping you with everything you need to be your most productive self. And with laptops and tablets, from Apple to Samsung, to Smart Displays, Google Nests and even VR headsets, EE has plenty of industry-leading work tech to invest in. Plus, when you need to be on the move, whether it’s lunchtime errands or parental duties, EE’s Smartwatch selection will allow you to receive notifications and reminders, not to mention receive calls straight to your wrist. This in turn will save you time and energy, heightening focus and productivity during your working day.

(Image credit: Future)

Minimise distractions

When working from home with children, particularly over the summer months, it’s hard not to feel in full-time parental mode. And more often than not, concerns for our children (and their tech usage) can distract from the working day. By setting up EE’s WiFi Controls, you can minimise these concerns, with the popular tool giving you full ownership over your network. And from setting age-appropriate filters and content blocks, to spending caps and even WiFi freezes, its parental controls will allow you to manage family life and settings from your home office.

Boost your connectivity

WiFi sharing is one of the most reported issues when working from home, with subsequent lags and network interruptions blocking productivity. EE’s new Smart Hub Plus is designed to eliminate this very issue, offering fast and reliable speeds. Plus, by activating ‘Work Mode’ in the EE app, you can actually enhance your WiFi, allowing you to prioritise and boost your connection to work related apps during working hours. This function is particularly compatible with Zoom and Microsoft Teams calls, allowing you to work from home without a hitch.

