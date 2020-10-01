Why The Hillside Beach Club is the perfect post-lockdown holiday resort

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Looking for a great sunshine holiday post lockdown? This beach club in Turkey is now taking bookings and its insanely good.



The Hillside Beach Club is a hotel that when we visited, was hosting a group of Harvard Business school students who could be seen clipboards in hand wondering around the resort. Their mission? An in-depth research project to find out just what makes this such an award winning and popular hotel that it has one of the highest repeat-rates for guests in the world. Impressive. But you don’t have to be here long to understand why.

Why go to the Hillside Beach Club?

Set in a breathtakingly beautiful bay in the midst of an idyllic pine forest, it has the greatest of locations. Throw in the impeccable service, incredible cuisine and good time vibes of staff and you have a winning combination. That’s before you even get to the huge array of water sports, award-winning Spa and endless sunshine. In fact this place is so good that most years its booked up back to back from March to November. But this has been an exceptional year like no other, so why not try your luck and book in now for your first post-lock down holiday.

Location

The hotel is a series of quaint chalets nestled on the hillside within 300 acres of lush grounds which lead down to the secluded Kalemya Bay featuring exquisite clear blue water and wooded hills. Its a 45-minute drive south of Muğla Dalaman airport and a ten minute drive from the picturesque port city of Fethiye, home to ancient rock tombs. Nearby sites include the blue lagoon of Ölüdeniz – a 30-minute drive away and the famous abandoned village of Kayaköy. Because of its sheer size, this is a hotel that never feels full or like you’re on top of other guests so there is a genuine sense of seclusion and calm as you wander around the resort. Our room was pared back and minimalist and cool with breathtaking sea views and a sizeable terrace overlooking the bay. Everything was high spec from the electrics to the power shower.

The Vibe

Laid back and relaxed but superbly organised with five star elegance and service. Expect couples on romantic breaks making use of the sprawling grounds for hikes, water ports and secluded beach coves. But the calm shallow bay and array of kids activities make it equally suited to families. Children can choose from a long list of seamlessly organised sports clubs and crafts at one of the best organised kids clubs we’ve seen anywhere hands down. This place offers art and music classes as well as excursions to the beach to go fishing, tennis, football, and even film making courses run by a team of BAFTA affiliated directors (yes its good).

The facilities at the Hillside Beach Club

You could do something different here every day for 7 days. Choose from 3 different beaches – one adult only, three restaurants and 8 bars. The gym is state of the art and regular wellness programmes include yoga, pilates, tennis and body pump. You can also try your hand at water ski-ing and sailing or take a trip out on a speedboat for an afternoon.

When it comes to the food, while this is an all inclusive property it is far from the ‘pile it high’ buffet style. The restaurants offer a huge array of freshly caught seafood and fish beautifully presented and chefs are on hand to accommodate to any special requests. We were particular fans of the Mediterranean -Turkish mezzo platters featuring locally inspired dishes and dips and warm bread. The fresh vegetables and fruit platters were excellent too. Vegan, gluten free and healthy low calorie choices are available at every mealtime. Meanwhile, a la carte options such as lobster and lamb kebabs are available at the beach side restaurants which offer daily BBQs and buffets with music. Or if you prefer take a sunset cruise around the harbour where you can eat dinner as you watch the sunset. Bliss.

Don’t miss

The Feel Good Weeks on offer at the resort. From Flower Therapy to Full Moon Meditation, Hillside is serious about health with activities from sunrise to sunset. Start the day at the Hillside’s Silent Beach for some yoga. The hotel is currently welcoming two expert House of VOGA instructors from London. inspired by Madonna’s classic hit ‘Vogue’. Move on to a Mandala workshop or meditation class with Hillside’s expert instructors, as you sit on one of the secluded secret beaches overlooking Aegean Sea. Try your hand afterwards at one of the Human Design workshops which allow you to assess your body’s consciousness through a Body Graph, combining astrology and genetic design to become your most decisive and mindful self. Finally finish with a Soundala experience that explores healing through sounds, Or simply a top notch Turkish massage in the spa. You can also take advantage of a three or seven-day menu designed by the resort’s expert dietician, free of any additional charge. Prepared on a daily basis with fresh local ingredients, each meal will include a balanced three courses with additional fresh cold-press juices available.

Book now

Nightly rates start from £480 based from on two people sharing a standard room on a full board plus* basis. For more information visit www.hillsidebeachclub.com/en