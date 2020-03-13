So we finally know what dogs dream about and we can’t cope

Most people kiss their dogs more than their partner and the majority of pet owners would pick their fur baby over their other half. If that doesn’t tell you how much we adore our pet pups then we don’t know what will.

And don’t even get us started on the sheer volume of dog selfies in our camera roll – who doesn’t love a snap of their pooch snoozing?

But have you ever wondered what your canine dreams of when they’re having a nap? We finally have an answer thanks to Clinical and Evolutionary Psychologist and teacher at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Deirdre Barrett.

The expert spoke to People and revealed exactly what your pet pooch thinks about when they’re drifting off to sleep.

Warning: it’s beyond cute.

‘Dogs are generally extremely attached to their human owners, it’s likely your dog is dreaming of your face, your smell and of pleasing or annoying you,’ she said.

‘Humans dream about the same things they’re interested in by day, though more visually and less logically. There’s no reason to think animals are any different.’

So the next time you’re lovingly watching your snoozing pup, just think – he’s actually dreaming of you.

Our hearts.