Why Windjammer Landing in St. Lucia needs to be on your luxury travel bucket list

The Caribbean is known for dramatic and extraordinary landscapes, idyllic beaches bordered by glistening waters, and a vibrancy that pulses through its colours, music and culture. But if you’re yet to experience the magic that these islands have to offer, there’s only one place to start: St. Lucia.

Here, you’ll find a beach resort like no other: it’s a tropical love letter to laid-back luxury, where adventure and relaxation exist in perfect harmony. Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is the lavish all-inclusive you will want to add to your travel bucket list immediately; if not for the beach lined with palapa umbrellas and cocooned by vividly green hills, then for the incredibly opulent villas.

The vibe

(Image credit: Windjammer Landing)

It’s impossible not to feel utterly relaxed when luminescent turquoise waters are lapping at your ankles and you’re enveloped by St. Lucia’s lush landscape. By design, Windjammer Landing is urging you to revel in the beauty of the island; the vast majority of the rooms and suites are scattered on a roving and rising hilltop with unparalleled views of Labrelotte Bay, and the exceptional villas - with infinity pools spilling over into the vast, rippling ocean - are a tranquil haven, and anything but quiet luxury.

Located on the northern coast of St. Lucia, it’s an incredibly scenic 90 minute drive from Hewanorra International Airport. Towering trees, brightly painted buildings and a rugged skyline - you’ll get an instant introduction to this idyllic Caribbean island. But if you suffer from motion sickness, be warned: the road’s sharp inclines and swift drops, punctuated by swirling cliffside routes, make this journey a bumpy one.

Arriving at Windjammer Landing, you’ll be welcomed by scores of leafy palm trees and thousands of twinkling lights lining the paths - a sight to behold once the sun sets. The resort sprawls across 60 acres but effortlessly retains a laid-back and intimate atmosphere. It’s populated by a real mix of holidaymakers - families, couples, friends - and, importantly, there are plenty of sun loungers to go around. The staff are lively, the service is impeccable and the surroundings are exquisite.

And while it’s undeniably a place of rest and relaxation, if you’re more inclined to book an action-packed getaway than a beach-side break don’t write it off just yet. Enjoy complimentary paddle boarding and kayaking, hop on a boat to the Sulphur Springs for a mud bath, swim under dramatic 50ft waterfalls or challenge yourself to a sweaty hike - St. Lucia balances excitement with an easy going energy, and Windjammer Landing is the place to soak it all up.

The villas

(Image credit: Windjammer Landing)

Book the Ocean Point Two Bedroom Residence for a real taste of lavish living. This waterfront villa is the epitome of elegance, with a private pool looking out at the endless ocean - the ideal place to watch the sun set and the sky turn from glowing yellow to silky purple. The enormous windows and wall-to-wall sliding doors give the villa a bright and airy feel, and you can enjoy indoor and outdoor showers, walk-in closets and free standing baths. It sleeps up to eight people and offers guests personalised services from the private concierge, including booking restaurant reservations and organising shuttle bus transfers across the resort.

The Coastline suite is also a great option for couples or small families, with room for two adults and two children, sparkling ocean views and a private hot tub on the terrace. But whether you’re hoping for a guest room, suite or a villa, there are a number of choices to suit a range of budgets.

The food

With several tasty dining options, there are a couple of restaurants that will quickly become familiar: Dragonfly - serving a daily breakfast buffet (which includes everything from salmon bagels to devilled eggs) and traditional St. Lucian dinners at sun down - and Embers, the popular lunch spot with a good selection of light bites (the most delicious being the fish tacos with pineapple salsa).

There are some truly exceptional dining experiences to be had at Windjammer, and Upper Deck is one of them. The tuna sashimi or steak tartare is a great place to start, and the juicy lamb rack with aubergine Milanese is an utter delight.

Papa Don’s is another one you don’t want to miss. This Italian-inspired restaurant is set high in the hills, with checked table clothes and live music transporting you to the Mediterranean. There are pizzas and pastas galore, but start with the burrata - dressed with sweet sun blush tomatoes - and then opt for the filet mignon surf and turf. It's 5oz of buttery melt-in-your-mouth steak topped with garlic prawns, and it's *chef’s kiss*.

What to do

(Image credit: Windjammer Landing)

It’s easy to get pulled in to the slow flow atmosphere here, and there is plenty to do for people who don’t want to do anything - you can fill your days with strolls along the waterline, cocktails at the Beach Club, and sweet treats from Toppers ice cream shack. For the easy breezy traveller, Windjammer Landing is the ideal place to kick off your flip flops, bury your toes in the sand and remain horizontal under the sun for seven days straight.

But if you’re up for a little self-care to unwind your mind, the spa promises total relaxation with everything from magnesium massages to balancing facials and reflexology. You’ll find a compact but fully equipped gym too, and classes like hilltop yoga and Tai Chi are rejuvenating additions. For those who love the water, the resort has developed a unique programme combining breathwork and scuba diving, and spearheads a Reef Rescue Diver Certification for those interested in coral regeneration.

Book a handful of day trips to explore as many of St. Lucia’s natural wonders as possible. The Sulphur Springs - natural black water mud baths - are not to be missed, and your skin will definitely thank you for it. Soufrière, located on the West Coast, is a beautifully bright and bustling town, and the famous Gros Islet street party is where you’ll want to spend your Friday night.

So whether you’re into sun snoozing, self-care or mouth-watering street food, you’re covered.

How to book

British Airways flights from London Heathrow to Hewanorra International Airport depart daily. For more information about Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, including reservations and prices, visit https://www.windjammer-landing.com/ or email reservations@windjammer-landing.com.