Why go

If you want a city break in our gorgeous capital, you won’t be able to find anywhere more central (or chic) than the newly opened The Londoner hotel, situated at 38 Leicester Square, near the famed West End, Oxford and Regent Streets and all the other amazing food, shopping and cultural landmarks London has to offer.

The vibe

The boutique hotel is curated to reflect the drama and elegance of the West End, and delivers on all fronts. As soon as you enter the lobby, you are hit by extraordinary experiences at each corner, whether it’s the restaurant, bar or even the front desk. The Londoner partners with some of London’s coolest brands and artists to offer unique installations and art across all spaces.

As well as the art deco-inspired lobby and restaurant, there are three beautifully designed spaces dedicated to hotel guests. Open 24 hours a day, The Y Bar, The Drawing Room, and The Whisky Room have been curated to meet each guests’ every work and relaxation needs, from relaxing with champagne or a cocktail to holding business meetings and testing your competitiveness with board games – all very Bond-esque.

The rooms

The hotel is 16 storeys high, but given its central location, even those closer to the ground floor offer atmospheric views of London. Each suit is uniquely designed and tastefully decorated. Expect rich wood panelling, velvet sofas, moody lighting and glass and marble accents. Bathrooms are decadently decked in dark tiles and brass hardware, making for a soothing atmosphere.

The spa

The Retreat is where you go to truly unwind after a busy day in the city – or enjoy a bit of R&R before hitting the town for a big night out, depending on where you stand. You can easily let the hours slip away while chilling in the private poolside cabanas, or taking a dip in the heated pool or hot tub.

Get pampered in the beauty salon, or work out in the gym if you wish, but whatever you do, make time for one of the spa’s holistic remedies for body and mind. The facials in particular are second to none, from the anti-ageing Blue Diamond facial which promises to lift the skin, to the Gold Hydrating facial which leaves skin plump, more youthful and with a shimmering glow. Utterly decadent.

The food

There are several dining options at The Londoner, including 8 at the Londoner, a ‘decadent rooftop izakaya lounge reimagines the informal and traditional Japanese style of dining and drinking’. We had dinner at Whitcomb’s, which promises ‘simple yet elegant cuisine prepared using carefully selected quality ingredients’ inspired by French mediterranean cuisine, and boy does it deliver.

Moreish sharing platters include lobster bisque, tuna tartare, crispy cheese tart, rosemary frites and baby chicken risotto. We did try to eat our way through the entire menu but had to save space for dessert, which included mille-feuille and tarte tatin. A culinary delight.

How to book

You can book online or on the phone by calling +44 20 7451 0101. Rooms start at £400 per night.