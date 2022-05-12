Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

An elevated spot for a weekend in the English countryside complete with Bramley products, birdsong, and a welcome sourdough, too.

Nestled in Beckhampstead just a stone’s throw from the ancient Stone Circle, The Farm at Avebury is a working farm. The owners, Rob, Alice, and Katrina, have recently renovated a large barn area to offer six cosy studios with chic, thoughtful touches.

Rich in history and wildlife, it’s a great bolthole for a weekend away – here’s why.

The Farm at Avebury review: “Snug, cosy and private, it’s an ideal spot for unplugging”

Why go

If you’re after some peace and quiet, you’re almost guaranteed it here. It’s near impossible not to switch off thanks to a combination of fresh country air and soothing birdsong.

An elevated spot for a weekend in the English countryside, pack your hiking boots, as it’s ideally located for long walks and hilly hikes. That said, there’s only one pub within a short walking distance, so do pack provisions for your stay. You’ll be greeted with a welcome sourdough and some dairy products, including butter and a bottle of milk from their farm. Plus, the family sell their own produce such as meat, eggs, dairy and oil – just make sure to put an order in before you arrive.

Situated about a half an hour’s walk from Avebury centre and inside the Avebury World Heritage, a car is advisable but not essential. The Farm is handily located near to a bus stop, meaning you can get there sans car from Swindon station, if you’re not a driver.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The vibe

Snug, cosy and private, you’ll have gathered by now that The Farm is an ideal spot for if you want to unplug and switch off for the weekend. Fan of stunning hikes, delicious pub food and rich Neolithitic history? Then Avebury’s your spot.

If you’re not a super confident map reader or often find yourself a bit puzzled by directions, like me, there’s a handy guide in your stable with scannable QR codes which bring up directions to the best local routes for you.

Our favourite walk was the Cherhill Monument Loop, a six and a half mile route on the West Down. It wasn’t muddy – quite dry, actually – but offers stunning views of the Landsdowne monument. Not only that, but you pass the Gallops, where many of the Queen’s horses are trained. Pack a picnic and take your time – you’ll hit your 10,000 steps before halfway.

The rooms

We stayed in Longstones, a small but cleverly designed apartment complete with a plush double bed under a Velux window that shows some pretty spectacular stars come nighttime. Downstairs is a modern kitchen, snug bathroom complete with Bramley products, and a cosy sofa area, for getting cushy and watching a movie on colder evenings.

My favourite part of my The Farm at Avebury review? The touches are thoughtful and stylish and each stable is designed with a totally different character: ours, a simple yet sophisticated palette of ruby red, crisp white, and blue stripe, complete with an intricately woven headboard, vintage framed prints, and rattan Matilda Goad-esque lampshades. Plus, the studios are fully equipped with all the cooking equipment you could need, including a fully functioning oven, blenders, food processors and more.

Come summer, the family encourage you to use the landscaped patio that the studios surround to barbeque. There are also two large event spaces, making it an ideal spot for a wedding, birthday party, or holiday destination for a weekend away as a larger group.

The food

Don’t miss the chance to head around the corner to the Waggon and Horses – a traditional, thatched-roof pub a short walk away that offers a wide range of pub food, local ales, bar snacks, and a range of vegan and vegetarian options, too.

The meat from the farm is delicious, too.

How to book

Prices vary per stable, on weekdays vs weekends, and in off peak vs peak.

The cheapest rate for a mid-week, two night stay, out of the school holidays (Off Peak) in Swallowhead Springs and Longstones (sleep 2) is £198.

If you wanted to stay in Silbury Hill (sleeps 6) for a two night weekend stay, in the school holidays (Peak) the cost would be £898.

Head to The Farm at Avebury website for more information.