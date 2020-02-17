We caught up with Leonie Hanne, founder of OhhCouture.com and one of Instagram’s most enviable and inspiring fashion accounts (Leonie’s coveted looks are constantly shared amongst the Marie Claire team for style inspo) over London Fashion Week.

Shot by luxury fashion Photographer Kyle Galvin in The Dorchester’s decadent Mayfair Suite, and styled by Contributing Fashion Editor Sarah-Rose Harrison, Leonie models several ways to wear one of the season’s most popular trends – feathers.

Swaying between playful and opulent, feathers are a fun way to add a touch of glamour into your everyday. Leonie showcases how to style these statement-making buys into your existing wardrobe, whether that’s by pairing feathers and flumes with a simple white tee or something more structured like a blazer. Look to 16Arlington for flamenco-esque dresses and Jimmy Choo for playful clutches and heels.

Leonie’s infectious love of colour is something that team Marie Claire is trying to embrace more of this coming season. Here, she shares her love of London, her favourite trends and how sustainable fashion is becoming an industry forefront…

24ct Gold-Plated Chain Necklace, £450, Deborah Blyth / Halle T-Shirt, £225, RtA at Browns Fashion / Ostrich Feather Clutch, £1,225, Jimmy Choo / Bracelets and rings Leonie’s own

Welcome do The Dorchester Leonie! You’ve just arrived in town from New York Fashion Week, what’s your ideal outfit to travel in?

I’m so practical when I travel, I always make sure to wear my heavier items to avoid putting them in my luggage. At the moment I’m obsessed with my chunky Bottega Veneta boots, I like to wear a nice easy outfit, loose denim is my go-to. I have a cashmere wrap by The Row which is ideal for wrapping up in and keeping cosy on flights. I take my Dior Book Tote with me as it’s so great for carrying my books and vegan snacks – I’m obsessed with Deliciously Ella and buy her treats by the box.

Which shows are you most excited for this London Fashion Week?

This season I’m so excited for Petar Petrov’s first show. I always love to see what Erdem and Christopher Kane are doing and what’s next from them. 16 Arlington is always fun.

What’s your favourite store to visit when you’re in town?

I always love to visit Harvey Nichols.

Ula Pearl Earrings, £185, Deborah Blyth / Ida Dress, £660, LoveShackFancy at Selfridges / Silk & Feather Bag, £95, Isabelle Fox

What do you love most about London Style?

I love how you can be whoever you want to be in London without people judging you. You can play with the rules here, style is so diverse it’s so unique and inspiring to see.

How did you find your personal style? How would you define it?

I’ve always loved to dress up and I tend to change my look depending upon what mood I’m in. I wore the wildest outfits as a child, my mum still jokes about how brave she was to let me leave the house in some of them. I was allowed to explore so much with my style and have so many fashion faux pas and be quite fearless. Still today I’m not afraid to go out and have people looking at and judging my look, I think an outfit is the coolest way to express yourself.

What influences you and your style?

Everyday life. The places I stay in, the fashion I see on the street and the fashion I see on the runway. I’ve never been inspired by just one person or have one role model. At the moment I’m re-watching Sex and The City and I just love Carrie’s looks, especially in the first season. I always think of my Mum though as she never had a big budget to work with but always styled and put together such cool outfits.

Pearl Earrings, £58.99, Anna + Nina / Astair Dress, £1,350, 16Arlington at Selfridges

How would you say London style differs from German style?

Germany’s quite conservative, I feel like people are less inclined to want to stand out in the crowd. In London I feel as though you can be more creative with your everyday style as people are less judgemental. People love to dress up here and it’s so fun to see. I love how people can wear the same piece in such different ways and how, in some neighbourhoods, you can we wearing the latest piece from a brand and meet someone wearing that piece in a newer shade or an updated version. It’s so trend orientated.

Where’s your favourite to place to shoot for your Instagram in London?

I love London but the light is not easy. I live in Notting Hill and especially over winter try to stay near and around the apartment so that whenever we see sunlight we can run outside and shoot. I love to be around Somerset House, it’s so elegant.

What trend are you most excited for this season?



Oh I love all the colours this season. I love Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta because he has such a fresh take on colours. I’ve just seen the Givenchy collection that’s about to drop in-store now and the boots in particular are just incredible. Colours excite me most! I adored the feathers on today’s shoot – the Jimmy Choo clutch is so fun.

24ct Gold-Plated Chain Necklace, £450, Deborah Blyth / Gurli Blazer, £700, Brogger at Browns Fashion / Vivien Skirt, £595, 16Arlington at Selfridges / Odette 100 Pumps, £1,995, Jimmy Choo

Who are your favourite designers?

I love Givenchy – Clare Waight Keller has made it feel so approachable, her couture work is incredible. I love brands that are so unique to themselves and don’t necessarily follow the trend of the moment. I really loved Dion Lee’s collection in New York. It doesn’t have to always be about the biggest brands.

There’s a real industry push for sustainable fashion at the moment? Which brands and designers do you think are doing this best?

I find it so hard to judge as you never quite know what’s going on behind the scenes, but Stella McCartney is incredible at using vegan fabrics in such an innovative way. For me, Nanushka have the coolest designs and the vegan fabrics are just so nice on your skin. I can’t wait to see more brands embracing a more sustainable approach.

Each season the role and responsibility of creators and influencers changes and adapts. How do you see it changing over the next year?

It’s so hard as although I discuss it with my followers, I don’t think a lot of them realise that I loan a lot of items. So, it might seem like a waste on the surface but I have never actually invested in a lot of the items. It’s more sustainable than people think too as your wearing something people have worn before and showing that item styled in a new way and different approach. Yesterday someone actually asked me about why there were four fashion weeks and whether the same brands showed in each location or if it was more local brands at each. I think there needs to be a bit more storytelling about fashion week as although everyone in the industry knows what happens there’s a little confusion and it’s not too clear. I think we take it for granted.

Chain Earrings, £150, Deborah Blyth / Dress, £2,300, Valentino at MatchesFashion.com / Dolores Mules, £750, Manolo Blahnik

Styling and Interview: Sarah-Rose Harrison @SarahRoseGoes

Photography: Kyle Galvin @KyleGalvin_

Make up: Louise Hall using Milk Makeup skincare, Charlotte Tilbury and Ted Baker makeup @LoouiseHall

Hair: Gordon Chapples using Oribe and Hot Tools @GordonChapplesHair

Stylist’s Assistant: Mollie Gorman @MollieGorman_

Photography Assistant: Jim Johnson

Social Media Manager, The Marie Claire Edit: Humaa Hussain @Humaa.Hussain

Photographed on location at the iconic London hotel, The Dorchester. Shot in The Mayfair Suite, prices from £1,765. For more information, visit dorchestercollection.com