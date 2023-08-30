Easy Escapes: The Renaissance Paris Vendôme Hotel is a design hotel with a haute-couture twist

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Marie Claire Easy Escapes, curated by editors and travel experts, features all the best hotels for whatever occasion, breaking down everything you need to know and why you should go. When it comes to visiting Paris, it's always a good idea in our books, and this latest hotel from the Marriott group is one to add to your visit list.

Situated in the fashionable 1er arrondissement, just minutes away from the enchanting Jardin des Tuileries, the Renaissance Paris Vendôme Hotel fuses the world of fashion and design.

This is a hotel that pays homage to its heritage, from the 'Evenings at Renaissance' events where local craftspeople come together to showcase their works from jewellery designers to chocolate makers, to its quietly luxurious interiors, where minimal and chic colour pallets are enhanced with flashes of contemporary fashion prints and artworks.

(Image credit: renaissance paris vendôme hotel)

The hotel was reimagined by designer Didier Gomez back in 2018. Gomez wanted to breathe new life into a hotel that had, in his words, 'grown up' along with its surroundings. Gomez's vision took into consideration the vibrant and ever-evolving neighbourhood of the hotel to carve out its new identity. The result is a cosy and intimate boutique hotel that promises you will 'experience Paris like a true Parisian'.

And this does somewhat ring true, considering one of the unique touches of the hotel is that each guest is given a 'Navigator' - an exclusive pocketbook with the hottest places to explore, with the hidden gems that you'll need a little local knowledge to discover. There's no concierge either - in its place a team of 'Navigators' are on hand to tell guests about where to get the best French Martini or most delicious croissants.

The Vibe

(Image credit: renaissance paris vendôme hotel)

The character of the property is of a grand French country house, rather than a formal hotel, with a focus on comfort and plenty of spaces for lounging. Eighteenth-century classicism is echoed throughout the architecture and interiors, with a design that fuses elements of French art and culture throughout the ages.

The lobby itself - known as Le Studio - is essentially a huge living room, with books, magazines and games dotted around the comfy sofas, and snacks on tap all day. The reception area is modelled on a dining room table with a sign reading, 'To enjoy Paris come here'. Photographs by Ylka Popkova, Egorr and Kladyk mounted on the wall add a contemporary twist to the communal spaces, taking the design far away from the mainstream.

The decor is charmingly mismatched, never trying too hard with a more relaxed air that makes up the hotel's DNA. Staff are trained to go the extra mile with a focus on revealing the secrets of their own little black books of restaurants, bars, bakeries and hidden attractions. In other words, chatter is most definitely encouraged - which makes a welcome change from the (sometimes) aloof reputation of Parisians. Oh, and you can also sip a complimentary cocktail (Monday to Thursday at 6pm) in Le Studio - a definite sweetener.

The rooms

(Image credit: renaissance paris vendôme hotel)

There are 97 variously sized guest rooms on the six floors of Renaissance Paris Vendôme Hotel, ranging in size from the light-drenched Corner Suite or the Patio Rooms with their private terraces. Each room has its own unique character, with a focus on comfort, rather than grand - and sometimes intimidating - designs.

(Image credit: renaissance paris vendôme hotel)

Again, there's a nod to the craftsmanship that takes place in the local neighbourhood, with leather headboards with double saddle-stitching and sleek, blown-glass hanging lamps. The rooms are trimmed in light-toned oak, the classic French wood. A lovely touch is that the mini-bar also offers local produce (also free if you're in one of the suites - and soft drinks only). Other useful amenities include Nespresso machines as standard and a Marshall Bluetooth speaker.

The amenities

(Image credit: renaissance paris vendôme hotel)

As well as access to Le Salon, where guests can enjoy a game of chess by the fire or lounge with a glossy coffee table book, visitors can also take advantage of various activities like fashion exhibitions, wine tasting and crafts sessions.

Those staying at the hotel also have free access to the basement spa with sauna, steam room, small gym and a charming indoor pool with comfy cushioned chaise longues.

There's also free WiFi, naturally, a laundry service for guests and 24-hour room service, should you have a hankering for breakfast in bed or a midnight feast after exploring the City of Lights.

(Image credit: renaissance paris vendôme hotel)

The need to know