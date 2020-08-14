There’s a Mean Girls inspired home on Airbnb and we’re booking it ASAP

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Mean Girls hit screens in 2004, and yet we’re still just as obsessed with it now as we were when we were teenagers. Sixteen years later, there’s even a Mean Girls afternoon tea (which, FYI, you’ll want to book ASAP).

And for the super fans out there who treat October 3rd like a second Christmas and are still trying to make fetch happen, there’s now a Mean Girls inspired Airbnb.

The home in Nashville, US is everything you could possible want – four bedrooms, three bathrooms and accommodating up to 12 guests, it’s perfect for you and your friends.

One of the bedrooms is inspired by the iconic Burn Book, with bright pink walls, kiss marks and lettering that reads: ‘Bach Book’. It also has a hint of Regina George about it, with red curtains, a bulb mirror and a cute photo of Aaron Samuels on the bedside table.

The whole house, named the Original Bachelorette House, is decked out for groups who want something a little different. There’s a room for Dolly Parton fans with a wall decorated in CDs, another for those who love Clueless with yellow curtains and an ‘As If’ poster, and the kitchen is the spot for those who love a bit of old school Hollywood glamour, with Audrey Hepburn posters and Tiffany & Co boxes scattered about.

There is also a rainbow staircase, there’s a wall of heartthrobs and a vine wall with a neon sign reading ‘Get Nashty’.

It’ll set you back £209 per night, although the current government guidelines warn against non-essential travel so you may have to wait a little longer before you book a stay.

But when travel is back on the cards, we know where we’ll be headed.