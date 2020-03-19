These are the 40 London Underground stations expected to close

As a result of the current coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised the British public to work from home where possible, avoid bars, pubs and restaurants, and schools will be closing from Friday, with reports that the virus is spreading faster in London than the rest of the UK.

As a result, Transport for London (Tfl) has announced that changes will be made to the London Underground from Thursday to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the capital.

Services will be reduced and as many as 40 stations without interchanges are due to close, although the stations that close each day could vary and you are advised to check the TfL website for updates.

There will be no night tube, reduced services on buses, and the Waterloo and City line will shut completely on Friday.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, has said: ‘Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.

‘London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.

‘We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively.’

The affected stations include:

Bakerloo Line: Lambeth North, Regents Park, Warwick Avenue, Kilburn Park, Charing Cross

Central Line: Holland Park, Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Chancery Lane, Redbridge

Circle Line: Bayswater, Great Portland Street, Barbican

District Line: Bow Road, Stepney Green, Mansion House, Temple, St James’s Park, Gloucester Road

Jubilee Line: Swiss Cottage, St John’s Wood, Bermondsey, Southwark

Northern Line: Tuffnell Park, Chalk Farm, Mornington Crescent, Goodge Street, Borough, Clapham South, Tooting Bec, South Wimbledon, Hampstead

Piccadilly Line: Caledonian Road, Arsenal, Covent Garden, Hyde Park Corner, Bounds Green, Manor House

Victoria Line: Pimlico, Blackhorse Road