How Marie Claire readers can win an exclusive two-night escape to Bath

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is not a drill. We repeat, this is NOT a drill.

Win a two-night stay for up to four guests at No 7. Upper Lansdown Mews . Launched this summer as an exclusive boutique rental, it is tucked off one of Bath’s most beautiful Georgian crescents. Arrive at the two-bedroom bolt-hole and be delighted by the colourful interiors, intriguing artwork and finest fittings, complemented by a private courtyard terrace.

From the Mews you are just a 10-minute stroll from the centre of Bath, one of the UK’s most beautiful cities. Discover world heritage sites including The Roman Baths and The Holburne Museum; shop until you drop in the boutique shops; and soak up the magnificent architecture. Time of year dependent, return to the Mews to enjoy a book from its library in front of the log burner, or soak up the sun on the terrace.

One evening, you will enjoy a spectacular dinner at Plate, Bathwick’s Restaurant and Bar, at The Bird. The flamboyant restaurant serves a feast of honest British dishes, each created using finest local produce. The outdoor Plate Terrace is a truly unique feature in Bath, offering the city’s best al-fresco dining area with views across to the Rec and Bath Abbey.

The other evening, you may wish to create a dine-in feast in the Mew’s fully-equipped kitchen, or cook a BBQ spread on the Kamado Joe Grill. Retire for the evening to the splendour of the king-sized bedrooms, and relax in the elegant marble bathrooms with underfloor heating, rain showers, Dyson hairdryers and Ortigia Sicilia toiletries.

Sounds dreamy? We think so too. Enter here for your chance to win.

Best of luck!