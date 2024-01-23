Let’s be honest, train travel in the UK can cost an arm and a leg at times. If commuting into the city is your norm or you enjoy a little cross-country travel, then train ticket prices can add up over time. Well, we’ve found an answer to your travel-related woes—the Great British Rail Sale.

What is the Great British Rail Sale?

Created by the government in an effort to encourage more passengers across the UK to use the rail network, train ticket prices have been slashed, with up to 50% off more than a million tickets for a limited time only.

The week-long sale (which is live between 23rd to 29th January) applies to tickets for travel between Tuesday 30th January and Friday 15th March. Some absolute gems team MCUK have already found? Tickets to Brighton from London for as little as £3. Yes, you read that right.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the sale, Transport Secretary Mark Harper, says: “The return of the Great British Rail Sale is good news for passengers, following the success of the previous sale which saw passengers benefit from around £7 million in savings on their travel costs.”

“With discounts on more than a million tickets, there’ll be plenty of opportunity to connect with friends and family and explore great destinations across the country – I hope passengers make the most of this sale and choose to travel by rail.”

Where can I buy discounted train tickets?

Most major railway providers are involved in the sale (including team MCUK’s go-to websites) National Rail and Trainline.

Just FYI, Trainline is currently offering an extra 5% off discounted tickets with the code GREATSTART5, meaning even more savings are to be had.

Shop our top discounted journeys below:

When it comes to travelling around the country, train travel is more sustainable and economical than travelling by car, so taking advantage of the current 50%-off sale is just a bonus, really.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So whether you’re looking to save on your daily commute or are just keen to explore the UK by train, take advantage of the Great British Rail Sale. Remember, it’s only on till Monday 29th January, so if you’re keen to nab a bargain then you’d better be quick.

Don’t forget to use the code GREATSTART5 for an extra 5% off when you buy tickets on the Trainline app. Happy travelling!