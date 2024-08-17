Easy Escapes: InterContinental Malta has it all – luxurious suites, a private beach and an exclusive rooftop pool

Once you check into InterContinental Malta, you may not want to leave; the hotel boasts breathtaking suites, a multitude of restaurants and bars, a luxurious spa, and not one but three beautiful pools. Whether you’re holidaying with family or enjoying a romantic getaway, Intercontinental Malta has it all.

If you do choose to venture out, the hotel is handily located within walking distance of the restaurants and bars of St. George’s Bay, and only a 15-minute drive from Valletta and 20-minute drive from Mdina – two cities that are a dream for both gastronomes and history lovers.

I have a confession; this isn’t my first time at InterContinental Malta. My husband and I chose to stay here on our last Maltese getaway, some ten years ago. We loved it then, but it has even more to offer now; the hotel has expanded massively, in size, offering and glamour. Want to know more? From the hotel’s skyline suites and buzzy bars, to what to do while you’re in town, read my honest review below.

THE ROOMS

In addition to the hotel’s elegant rooms and suites, guests can also book one of the impressive highline suites, each with its unique personality and sweeping, panoramic views. Choose your suite based on your preferences. Like a relaxing soak? You’ll want to opt for a suite with a deep, jacuzzi tub. Can’t function without your morning workout? Some have running machines and weights. We were lucky enough to stay in one of the suites with a daybed on the (very large) balcony, so we spent a good few evenings reclining with glasses of champagne in hand.

Depending on what kind of room you book, you may get access to the Club Lounge – with some, you have the option of paying an additional fee for access. This turned out to be one of the highlights of our whole trip. Club access means you have a private check-in and check-out, a complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and sundowners (which we absolutely took advantage of), and a relaxing place just to chill out. Amit and his team really made our experience a memorable one.

We love: The Byredo toiletries – chic!

THE FOOD

Gastronomes are spoiled for choice, thanks to Intercontinental Malta’s many restaurants and bars. We had a particularly memorable lunch at Paranga – a buzzy fish restaurant set on the hotel’s private beach. I will be dreaming about those mussels for many years to come.

Waterbiscuit is also a great shout for an extra-special meal, while the poolside restaurant offers a laidback setting for snacky lunches - the various iterations of poutine made my heart sing.

As mentioned, if you have Club Lounge access, you’ll be treated to breakfast, and various food and beverages throughout the day. My partner, not generally an afternoon tea fan, was converted by the savoury morsels on offer – we’re not sure what they put in those teeny tiny chicken sandwiches or those umami dips, but on at least one occasion we ate so many we didn’t even feel like lunch.

Top tip: Fancy a nightcap? Head straight to The Brass Bar – bartender Sujay makes a mean whisky sour.

THE POOLS

Yes, I’ve dedicated an entire section to the hotel’s three pools, mainly because a large portion of our holiday was spent bathing, paddling in or relaxing by them. The main pool, outside on level 10 is the perfect place for sunbathing and swimming – and though it is kid-friendly, there is enough space that you can avoid the animal-shaped inflatables and splashy jumps if you want to. And, crucially, we always found a bed in a decent spot.

If you want to do some serious (or indeed not so serious) swimming or merely shelter from the rays, the indoor pool – part of the spa, on level 16 – will be your oasis. There is a sauna, a steam room, and a gym - which, despite packing all the gear, I didn’t frequent even once. (No regrets.) Plus there are all the usual spa treatments for a spot of pampering.

For those who want a more glamorous poolside experience, SKYBEACH – on level 19 – is the place to be. Take a dip in the infinity pool, enjoy a cocktail (or three), or grab lunch in the rooftop restaurant. Suite guests get complimentary access, otherwise you can pay for a sun lounger, day bed, or gazebo.

VENTURING OUT

Valletta

Take a 15-minute Uber to Valletta, Malta's capital city that's enclosed with fortified walls dating back to the 16th century. The best place to view them – and the amazing view across the Grand Harbour – is from Upper Barrakka, where you can also grab a drink.

While you're in the city, visit Saint John's Co-Cathedral, built by the order of St. John in 1570. It houses some of the finest examples of baroque art, including The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist by Caravagio.

Enjoy a glass of wine at OneTwenty before strolling to Spazju Kreattiv, to see some Maltese contemporary art.

Finish your day with dinner on the terrace at Rampila, a restaurant is set in the city walls, or at Gambit, a small bistro serving up Mediterranean-meets-Balkan cuisine – I opted to go off-menu, for the recommended fillet of salmon that had been caught a few hours earlier, and it was one of the best meals I've ever had.

Mdina

Mdina, which is sometimes known as the silent city as much of it is inaccessible by car, is just a 20-minute car ride away from the hotel. It has served as a film set for productions including Gladiator and Game Thrones and when you're there, you can see why – it really is a special place.

Enter through the grand Mdina Gate and stroll through the narrow, winding streets taking in the baroque architecture – and looking out for all of the interesting door knockers and icons.

Mdina's rich history can be enjoyed via the exhibits at the Mdina Cathedral Museum. Afterwards, be sure to head into the cathedral itself – it's breathtakingly beautiful.

Lunch at Lumiere at the picturesque Palazzo Bifora Boutique Hotel – for a light bite, opt for the traditional pastizzi.

If you're in the mood for more history, I'd recommend the Knights of Malta, a small and somewhat eccentric but totally brilliant museum, with a 3D film and 34 tableaux. If you have time, you may like to head into Rabat, which is walkable from Mdina, to see the Roman catacombs.

Treat yourself and your travel companion to a romantic dinner at SCALA. We both went for the scallops followed by the veal and it was utterly, utterly perfect.

THE NEED TO KNOWS