Easy escapes: Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa is a magnificent Tudor estate that's fit for royalty

Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa is set within an impressive Tudor manor house steeped in history, with excellent spa facilities and fine dining. And if you were to rest your head in one of Fawsley's grand suites, you'd be in very good company—Queen Elizabeth I and Charles I were both previous guests.

With Mother's Day around the corner, a getaway to this elegant country house hotel makes a thoughtful experience gift. Guests can relax in the spa or enjoy champagne afternoon tea in the historic surroundings of Fawsley's 16th-century Great Hall, with its dramatic full-length windows, antiques and original artwork.

It's easy to romanticise a trip to the countryside. A historic mansion, manicured English gardens, and an alfresco spa surrounded by nature are all part of the staycation fantasy. Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa confidently ticks all the countryside idyll boxes, offering guests a glimpse of its history through historic architecture (a blend of Tudor, Georgian, and Victorian styles) and period features. This homage to its history is paired with a very contemporary take on modern luxury; the spa is incredibly sleek, and the dining menus are fresh and inventive.

The property has a rich history, dating back as far as the 7th century. Since then, it has been used as a traditional manor house, a timber workshop, and an army headquarters during both World Wars before being reimagined as the luxury hotel and spa it is today. You'll find nods to its origin story throughout the property, with original brickwork still exposed, stained-glass windows and intricate artworks telling guests its story. And the 18th-century gardens designed by renowned architect Capability Brown deserve an entire chapter.

The spa, housed in the manor's former lodge, is a highlight, celebrating contemporary design with a chic and minimal outdoor hydrotherapy pool, heated experience rooms (including a Himalayan salt sauna and a herbal aromatic heat room) and a 17-meter pool in an airy, light-filled space surrounded by French doors leading out to the spa's terrace. There's also a well-equipped gym if you're keen to fit in a workout—though this isn't quite in keeping with the 'lady of the manor' routine as leisurely swimming laps while looking out across Fawsley's manicured gardens.

There's plenty to do here, whether you're on a mother-and-daughter getaway or want to indulge in some solo R&R, with tennis courts on site, plenty of board games for rainy days, and wellies available for trips further afield to the picturesque nearby village of Badby. Also, the hydrotherapy pool stays open until 9.30 pm (8.30 pm on weekends), providing a memorable opportunity to watch the sunset among the rolling hills of Northamptonshire. Plus, Hand Picked Hotels currently has a special offer where guests can stay an extra night for free (but more on that later).

THE ROOMS

There are 60 rooms in the Tudor, Georgian, and Victorian wings at Fawsley Hall, ranging from the Cosy Classic to the Deluxe Double. For something extra special, there are 11 feature suites named after historical figures connected to the manor house.

The grand Master Suite, named after former Fawsley guest Queen Elizabeth I, is the best room in the hotel. This spacious suite (with a separate living room for lounging) boasts a luxurious four-poster bed, a hand-carved fireplace, and an ornate free-standing tub.

Rooms come with cosy robes and slippers, as well as a hospitality tray with fairtrade teas, coffees, hot chocolate and biscuits. Suites also offer a complimentary drinks trolley so you can host your own cocktail hour.

FOOD AND DRINKS

There are three dining options at Fawsley Hall: the 2 AA Rosette Cedar Restaurant, the grad Tudor Great Hall and The Tudor Bar for casual dining. As we approach the warmer months, the grounds boast plenty of opportunities for alfresco dining.

Cedar is the hotel's main restaurant, with modern British cusine served in the 16th-century South Wing. The focus is on seasonal ingredients with a changing menu, with the kitchen headed up by Chef Joe Gould, formerly of the renowned Glenapp Castle Hotel in Ayrshire and the Michelin-starred Coworth Park Hotel.

The Tudor Great Hall offers dining in dramatic surroundings, but if you're looking for a light bite to eat or a more casual lunch, head to the Tudor Bar. There are numerous great spots for enjoying a drink here, including the conservatory that overlooks the courtyard and the atmospheric Mahogany Bar, located within the hotel's West Wing. This bar has a snug-like quality, perfect for a nightcap or pre-dinner drink.

ACTIVITIES

We've already mentioned Fawsley's spa and dining options, but there's plenty more to do at Fawsley Hall beyond the manor house itself. The country house hotel is surrounded by 200 acres of Northamptonshire countryside, with its gardens and parklands designed by famous architect Capability Brown in the 18th century. Tennis courts are available to guests.

Wellies can be provided free of charge for romping around the grounds, and if you decide to leave the confines of the hotel, there's plenty to see further afield (though you may not need to, as the grounds are so extensive).

Walking trails around Fawlsey Hall will take you past reservoirs and through woods (Badby Woods is part of the Estate), offering stunning natural landscapes. Plenty of the established walking trails start and end at the hotel, with the reception team on hand to provide more guidance. In keeping with the regal theme, Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, is just a short drive away.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa start at £182 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: Hall Hotel, Fawsley, Daventry NN11 3BA

Phone: 01327 892000