Easy Escapes: The Grove is the chicest family-friendly hotel you'll ever stay in

If you've been used to staying in luxury hotels pre baby and don't want to compromise on that now that you've welcome your little one(s), the The Grove in Hertfordshire is what you are looking for. Not all family-friendly hotels are created equal, and this is evident the moment you enter the gates of the luxury hotel and spa.

The vibe

This is definitely the most sophisticated country properties I've ever stayed in. It perfectly combines the rural aesthetic thanks to its sprawling lawns and gardens, and its 18th-century main mansion, with an urban sleekness that is the perfect nod to the city of London, just 18 miles away. The West Wing offers a more contemporary vibe, whilst the main lounge areas are modern yet cosy, offering the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

What truly blew me away was how luxurious the property was and how well it caters to both families and couples. It is both playful and sophisticated, chic without being stuffy, and very welcoming of all age groups.

One of the biggest draws has to be the Grove's 300-acre estate, divide between a golf course, manicured and wild gardens, water features, sculptures and woodlands.

The rooms

You have two options when it comes to staying at The Grove. In the main building, the 18th century mansion, which was renovated by Martin Hulbert Design and reopened in April 2023, there are 12 suites and 13 bedrooms that put a modern spin on the charming antique, all in a soothing colour palette of cream and light green. Think original parquet flooring, white roll top baths, a mix of vintage and contemporary furniture and tasteful art. We stayed in one of the mansion rooms overlooking the golf course, and it really felt like an escape from it all - especially after a good soak in the bath.

There are also 189 rooms in the newer West Wing, which offers a more contemporary feel. Crucially, the hotel is highly accommodating to all guests, adapting rooms to welcome babies and children, and dogs are welcome too.

The food

I lied when I said the main draw were the sprawling grounds. The main draw is actually the food. There is quite simply something for everyone, no matter their tastes.

There are five dining destinations and three bars across the estate. The Glasshouse Restaurant and Bar is the beating heart of The Grove, and that's where we had most of our meals. It completely turns the concept of the traditional hotel buffet on its head. I've honestly never seen such a chic buffet in my life. There are live-action cooking stations offering global cuisines such as Italian, Japanese and Indian, alongside a statement dessert bar. It offers an elegant take on the buffet, in a laid-back setting that is perfect for families.

The Stables Restaurant and Bar offers a revisited take on British classics, mostly using produce grown on the property's Jemima’s Kitchen Garden. At the Lounges within the mansion, you can taste traditional Japanese sushi, whilst within the grounds, at Madhu’s you can dine on elevated and authentic Indian cuisine.

Within the spa, you'll find the brand-new Sequoia Kitchen, for healthy options such as Asian-inspired broths, poke bowls and wraps.

The facilities

Where do I start? Let's go with Sequoia Spa, since I enjoyed a very enjoyable few hours there, including the best massage I've ever had. The spa has recently partnered with Bamford to create a range of bespoke treatments, which comes after the final stage of refurbishments last year. Guests can now relax in the tranquility room, the calming terrace with outdoor seating, or poolside. There are also extended heat experience areas, as well as a wellness pool for women, accompanying the sauna and steam room.

The new treatment menu offers signature rituals, massages and facials, all tailored with a selection of Bamford skincare products are used to nourish and invigorate guests. I experienced the Bamford De-stress Massage, which focused on the back of the body to ease tense muscles and reduce stress levels, while restoring and realigning energy. It started with an Epsom salt foot bathing ritual to draw toxins from the body and allow it to absorb magnesium to help reduce inflammation. Then, Shiatsu pressure points along the body released tension and balanced energy flow, followed by a Swedish back and leg massage to help improve circulation. Utter bliss.

When you are not relaxing in the spa, there are many, many other facilities to choose from. For kids, there is a playroom in the main building, as well a kids club, Anouska’s, a Musical Trail in the woods, a Football Escapes course, and an outdoor swimming pool in summer, as well as the Everyman Secret Garden Cinema.

For adults, there are the tennis courts and the 18-hole golf course, pigeon shooting, horse riding, tree climbing, archery lessons and shooting experiences. You can also get involved in a series of masterclasses covering everything from flower arranging, cheese and wine pairings and cocktail making.

You could easily stay a week and not get bored.

The need-to-know

A one-night stay in a West Wing Classic Room starts from £420, including breakfast and inclusive of spa access. A one-night stay in a newly launched Mansion room will start from £580 with suites starting from £890. Book online at The Grove or by calling 01923 807807.