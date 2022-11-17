Cali Mykonos: the new hotel to get excited about

The Location

If you want to make the most of the cosmopolitan city of Mykonos town and experience the more chilled side of the Cycladic island, then Cali Mykonos is your dream destination. Just a 20-minute car journey from the airport and the town, you’ll experience a quiet world of luxury.

(Image credit: Cali Mykonos)

The vibe

Some properties are all style and no substance, but Cali Mykonos offers both in spades. Opened in July 2022, it was designed by Othon Mourkakos and his team, drawing inspiration from the eloquence of Greek mythology’s muse Calliope, traditional architecture, and Mykonos’ vibrance. The reception sets the tone for the rest of the boutique hotel: a marble desk, abstract works of art, modern furnishings in soothing shades of beige and white, as well as a reflection pool. Think Bond villain lair but much chicer.

The rest of the resort is equally stunning. Athens-based architectural firm, STFN Labs, has married traditional Cycladic architecture with the natural features of the landscape - each building is built using the stone from the initial excavation and rooftops are planted with local vegetation, flowers and herbs.

The resort also boasts the island’s longest infinity pool (130-metres, thank you very much), overlooking the Aegan sea, which you can also enjoy from the hotel’s private beach.

(Image credit: Cali Mykonos)

The rooms

Cali boasts 40 suites and villas, ranging from deluxe suites to the three-bedroom Villa Calliop, most of which have a private pool and spacious terrace, and of course an unbeatable view of the blue waters of Cali’s private beach. They all carry on with the natural theme of the exteriors, with interiors decorated with luxury furnishings, handcrafted in Greece and constructed from native woods and marbles, as well as locally sourced art. Even the mattresses are all-natural and sustainably made. Mod cons include rainwater showers, coffee machines and smart TVs.

(Image credit: Cali Mykonos)

The food

Warning: you will be tempted to never leave the resort, that’s how good the food is. Helmed by Greece’s Michelin star chef Lefteris Lazarou, the signature Mediterranean restaurant offers a unique take on traditional Greek and modern European cuisine using locally sourced seafood and ingredients. Feast on dishes such as grilled octopus, lobster pasta and beef tagliata with smoked aubergine.

Guests can also enjoy private dining for a more intimate experience. A sushi bar is also nestled alongside the main pool, offering light fare for lunch. The cocktail bar is the prime for sunset drinks.

(Image credit: Cali Mykonos)

What to do

Name the experience, the resort has it. Visit neighbouring islands on its own fleet of boats and yachts, explore Greece by air in a helicopter, or immerse yourself in the local destination through tastings and tours. Just ask Cali Mykonos’ expert concierge and they’ll make it happen. If you’re into health and wellness, you’ll be pleased to test out the gym’s state of the art equipment, as well as its personal and group pilates, yoga, and training sessions. In-room spa treatments are also available for a selection of facials, massages, and scrubs, although a spa is set to open next year.

How to book

Rooms start at €1,200 a night. Visit their site for availability.